Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Josh Hart traded to New York as Blazers rebuild begins
The Portland Trail Blazers are making a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting that the team is sending guard Josh Hart to the New York Knicks. In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski said that the Blazers will acquire Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick in return […] The post Josh Hart traded to New York as Blazers rebuild begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Lakers surpass Heat in latest NBA Finals’ odds after Russell Westbrook trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster three-team trade. Unsurprisingly after reports about the deal surfaced, LA’s title odds also increased. Los Angeles was at +5000 to win the NBA Finals before the reported trade. As soon as it […] The post Lakers surpass Heat in latest NBA Finals’ odds after Russell Westbrook trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading the Knicks-Blazers Josh Hart-Cam Reddish trade
The Portland Trail Blazers took their first step towards retooling around Damian Lillard after trading away starting small forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a protected future first-round pick. For a team trying to remain competitive as they look to maximize the remaining years of Lillard’s career, this trade comes as a mild surprise.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Russell Westbrook could end up with Bulls after Lakers blockbuster trade
The Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled off a trade Wednesday, sending Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade. Utah also landed a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick. However, the reports are that the Jazz may very well buy out Westbrook from his monstrous contract to clear cap space.
Jalen Green joins Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant in NBA history with epic feat
Jalen Green showed off his scoring prowess again during Wednesday night’s game at home against the Sacramento Kings. Green torched the Kings for 41 points in 37 minutes and in the process, joined Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant in the top three of most such games in the NBA before turning 21.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets need to answer a bunch of questions after they traded Kyrie Irving. What will they be doing with their other star players? It’s widely believed that Kevin Durant is likely to ask for a trade after Irving’s departure. If they do decide to sell the farm, will they be able to get […] The post RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Celtics star Jaylen Brown exits Sixers game with facial injury from nasty Jayson Tatum elbow
Jaylen Brown came into Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers a bit banged up. There was some doubt surrounding his playing status before the Sixers game due to a non-COVID illness, but he was able to give it a go. Unfortunately, he still ended up sitting out for the majority of the game after suffering a painful facial injury.
ClutchPoints
1 last-minute trade Blazers must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, so the clock is ticking for teams to make their final moves ahead of the playoffs. Teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to secure a spot in the postseason, so they could be quite active in the next few days.
ClutchPoints
Jamal Murray injury update ahead of Magic game isn’t good news for Nuggets fans
Jamal Murray has now missed two straight games for the Denver Nuggets after sitting out Tuesday’s massive blowout win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also missed Denver’s game before that one — an embarrassing 30-point loss against the Wolves — with a right knee injury. Right now, the 25-year-old is in danger of watching from […] The post Jamal Murray injury update ahead of Magic game isn’t good news for Nuggets fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Grading the Lakers, Jazz, Timberwolves Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell trade
The first major domino of the 2023 NBA trade deadline fell on Wednesday, a full day ahead of the actual deadline and it sure was a blockbuster. The Los Angeles Lakers had been rumored to be shopping Russell Westbrook as recently as this past weekend when Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. […] The post Grading the Lakers, Jazz, Timberwolves Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0