Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
Barton Community College to offer spring stick welding class
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to weld, now is your chance thanks to Barton Community College’s spring stick welding class, which will be offered from 6-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday nights from March 6 through May 11 in the welding lab in the Technical Building. Executive...
