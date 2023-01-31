Read full article on original website
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city's latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
WSFA
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Latricia McDade’s mother and sister heard gunshots that night in September 2018. They had no idea, at the time, that their loved one LaTricia McDade, had been shot, caught in the deadly crossfire. “I heard the shooting and saw the train stopped on the track,”...
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
WTVM
20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Auburn Police: Tuskegee man arrested on breaking and entering, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree). According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto […]
Montgomery shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with manslaughter
A Sunday night shooting in Montgomery left one man dead and another behind bars. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman. They arrived to find 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali suffering...
WSFA
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
alabamanews.net
Troy University police arrests 3 for auto burglaries
Troy University police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into cars and theft of property. TUPD Chief George Beaudry said Mason Faircloth, Raelynn Horsnby and Domonick Pennington, all of Troy, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second degree theft of property. Officer...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Officers asks for help to Identify Suspect; Cash Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. The offense occurred, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive, Montgomery, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects unlawfully entered a vehicle, rummaged through the vehicle, and left the scene. There is no additional information available for release at this time.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 28-year-old Montgomery man
The Montgomery Police Department has asked for the public's help with locating a missing man. Police said 23-year-old Andy Tang was last seen Thursday February 2 around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Thoroughbred Court in Montgomery, Alabama. Tang is described as an Asian male who is 5'4" in height...
WSFA
Autauga County school board passes clear bag policy after gun found at school
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents packed the Autauga County school board meeting Tuesday night. People were upset after a gun was found at Prattville Junior High School. “That is disturbing to me because we’ve seen the things that are going on around the country. Even a 6-year-old brought a gun and shot a teacher,” said Patrick Lucas, referring to an incident in Newport News, Virginia last month.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police need help in locating missing man
Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man. 23-year-old Andy Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. on February 2 in the area of Thoroughbred Court. Police say Tang may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Tang was last seen wearing a gray and...
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
WSFA
Mondays with the DA- Beware the Jury Duty Scam
Selma Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta to celebrate 110th Founders Day. Towel Drive for YMCA of Selma-Dallas County for tornado victims. Putting the "Super" in Super Bowl with Evan Cooper. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM UTC. Let's Dish It Up! 3 Meats Sliders. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023...
apr.org
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
WSFA
Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
wvasfm.org
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
