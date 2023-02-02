ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Silverman looks stylish in a strapless black corset top

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Lauren Silverman enjoyed a dinner hosted by her Kelly Hoppen and Diane Kordas at Mount St. Restaurant in London's Mayfair on Thursday night.

The socialite, 45, who is engaged to Simon Cowell , looked stylish in a black strapless corset top which showcased her slender arms at the event held to launch Diane's new animal blanket range.

She paired the look with chic cream trousers and a long gold heart necklace.

Lauren added black heels to the outfit to boost her height and also sported a small silver necklace.

The star wore her raven tresses in loose waves and opted for a slick of pale pink lipstick.

Later, she was seen smiling at the dinner with her pal Kim Hersov, a fashion editor, stylist and designer.

The swanky event was held to celebrate the launch of Diane Kordas' collection of animal blankets.

It comes after Simon recently revealed that him and Lauren aren't planning a wedding and will instead decide to tie the knot at random.

He admitted that he likes to 'make everything spontaneous,' with the the moment he becomes a husband no exception to this rule.

Simon had previously sparked fan concern with his 'unrecognisable' appearance at the Royal Variety Performance , which was filmed on December 2 and aired on ITV later that month.

As Simon was introducing BGT winner Axel Blake, he left TV viewers distracted by his incredibly smooth visage, that may be the result of cosmetic surgery , with one asking: 'What's he done to himself?'.

The record producer had previously sparked concern by his appearance and, taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: 'Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety show, what has he done to himself?.'

While another added: 'WTF have you done to your face lad?' and a third added: 'Simon Cowell needs to stop having facelifts!'

Agreeing, a fourth commented: 'Flicked over during halftime of the football and was that Simon Cowell of George Michael ordered from Wish on stage'.

Another said: 'Simon Cowell's had a "little work" done' and on more joked: 'What on earth happened to Simon Cowell?'.

He previously sparked concern from fans in a promo video shared to social media on earlier last month.

The TV mogul looked unrecognisable as he sported an incredibly smooth complexion, bright white teeth and enhanced features.

Simon recently revealed that he took his love of Botox too far , with his final treatment leaving him looking like 'something out of a horror show'.

According to The Sun, the talent show boss said he decided to stop when his strange appearance left son Eric, eight, in hysterics.

The former X Factor judge, who shares his son with Lauren, revealed that as a result he no longer has any filler in his face.

