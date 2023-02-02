ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rrsn.com

KOPSEA’S KORNER – 2022-23 HOOPS – VOLUME 10

Penn (17-1): Joey Garwood drained eight three-pointers and finished with 27 points in the No. 2 (Class 4A) Kingsmen’s 88-44 win over Glenn. Marian (17-2): Deuce Owens and the No. 2 (Class 4A) Knights limited Bremen to two points in the fourth quarter in their 68-26 win. NorthWood (15-2):...
MISHAWAKA, IN
rrsn.com

Drake Edges Valpo MBB in Double Overtime at ARC

The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team led for 42 minutes, 30 seconds on Saturday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. But when the final horn sounded after 50 minutes of play, Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake prevailed 85-82 in double overtime in front of an electric atmosphere and large student section. Valpo was led in scoring by Ben Krikke (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada / Jasper]), who poured in 27 points before fouling out with 1:59 remaining in the first overtime.
DES MOINES, IA

