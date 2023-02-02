The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team led for 42 minutes, 30 seconds on Saturday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. But when the final horn sounded after 50 minutes of play, Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake prevailed 85-82 in double overtime in front of an electric atmosphere and large student section. Valpo was led in scoring by Ben Krikke (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada / Jasper]), who poured in 27 points before fouling out with 1:59 remaining in the first overtime.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO