Austin family affected by Texas abortion laws invited to 2023 State of the Union Address
According to a press release from the White House, each of the First Lady's guests were invited by the White House because they "personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people."
Gov. Abbott moves toward ‘statewide ban’ of TikTok
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday released new requirements for state agencies in a "statewide model security plan" that prohibits the Chinese social media app TikTok on state-issued devices or networks.
Texas passed a missing persons reporting law. Does it work?
“John and Joseph’s Law,” which went into effect in September 2021, requires police across Texas to enter cases into the national, public database within 60 days of someone filing an official missing persons report with that agency.
Some religious freedoms allowed in Texas over others? State representative wants equality
On Tuesday, Euless Texas Rep. Salman Bhojani announced he re-filed the religious freedom agenda.
Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies
Whittington, who was 95, was shot in 2006 during a quail-hunting trip near Corpus Christi. He quickly forgave Cheney.
Big things happening at Austin City Council meeting Thursday: Here’s what we’re tracking
In a special called executive session Thursday, Austin City Council is expected to spend much of the morning behind closed doors evaluating the effectiveness of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
How much would Austin have to pay to part ways with its city manager?
If terminated, Cronk's severance package — according to a 2018 resolution — includes a year of base pay and six months of COBRA premiums.
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment to be evaluated in special meeting
There is only one item listed on the agenda. "Evaluate the terms and conditions of the City Manager’s employment with the City of Austin," the agenda states.
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
San Marcos to redraw contract with police union
According to the Council Agenda, the vote was to repeal the Meet and Confer agreement between the San Marcos Police Officers’ Association and the City of San Marcos.
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
KXAN
Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. The Republican election chief, who garnered attention for rebuffing then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
‘An ice hurricane’: Austin Energy answers FAQs in front of city council after ice storm
Even for the tens of thousands of people who lost and regained power, KXAN has received hundreds of questions from Austin Energy customers.
‘Multi-month ordeal’: Austin Resource Recovery has 13K+ debris requests
Officials expect debris cleanup to last months.
HHSC announces replacement SNAP benefits due to winter storm
SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm last week would need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, the release said.
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
