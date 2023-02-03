Read full article on original website
WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection
STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
Driver arrested, vehicle impounded after 120 mph chase with police
(KTXL) — The driver of an Infiniti was arrested and had their car impounded after driving more than 120 miles per hour during a police pursuit in West Sacramento on Monday night. While on West Sacramento patrol officers spotted a black Infiniti driving on the wrong side of the road at a “high rate of […]
Modesto man, 68, killed by hit-and-run suspect while crossing the street
MODESTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto Wednesday morning. Modesto police say, just before 7 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The pedestrian, 68-year-old Modesto resident Ronald Swindle, died at the scene, police say.Whoever struck Swindle didn't stay at the scene; police believe the vehicle continued westbound on Yosemite Boulevard. No description of the suspect vehicle is available at this point.
KTVU FOX 2
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
CHP: Fentanyl, bottles of alcohol found in and around vehicle after deadly crash off Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY – Authorities say a 41-year-old Sacramento man died after a crash off of Highway 70 north of Yuba City early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 1 p.m., a man crashed off the highway near Sparrow Lane. Exactly why the driver lost control is unclear, but the vehicle ended up crashing into a construction barrel cone and overturned several times. Officers say the driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries. The passenger escaped with minor injuries. He was partially restrained, officers say. Fentanyl and several bottles of alcohol were found in and around the wrecked vehicle, officers say. Investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the driver who died has not been released.
KTVU FOX 2
US Marshals Service arrest man in connection to BART station attack
RICHMOND, Calif. - BART Police Department on Tuesday announced a suspect in connection to an attack at the transit system's Richmond station in January has been arrested by U.S. Marshals Service. BART P.D. said Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a Martinez residence. During the attack, police said...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo County pays $4.5M after man dies following Taser deployments
MILLBRAE, Calif. - San Mateo County has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after being tased and beaten after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. The San Francisco Standard first reported the settlement following the October 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi, which...
KTVU FOX 2
2 pedestrians killed in separate San Jose crashes, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two pedestrians died Monday in San Jose in separate crashes, police said. The first death happened at around 7 a.m on Jackson Avenue at Highway 680. According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp.
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco District Attorney charges suspect in synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the synagogue shooting suspect Wednesday. Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, is charged with multiple crimes after he fired blank rounds inside a Richmond District synagogue last week. Mishin entered the primarily Russian-speaking synagogue following a prayer service and pulled...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect accused of shooting San Jose officer was on 'quest' to kill police, chief says
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose’s police chief on Tuesday gave chilling details of an officer involved shooting over the weekend, in which he said the suspect had been stalking officers as part of a "quest," to kill police. One officer was shot and wounded by the suspect, who was later taken into custody.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP. CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville […]
KCRA.com
16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
KTVU FOX 2
'No recourse:' Catalytic converter thieves hit victims over and over in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Curt Schacker got into his Toyota Prius earlier this month outside his home in Oakland and heard an abrasively loud road from underneath his car. After having his catalytic converter stolen five previous times, he knew exactly what had happened. "It's just a very sinking feeling," Schacker...
KTVU FOX 2
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose city audit shows police response times slipping
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, a new city audit shows that police department response times are slipping. The San Jose Police Department acknowledges the shortcoming and said it simply comes down to staffing issues. The department said it continues to prioritize life-threatening emergency calls but the lower-priority calls...
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
