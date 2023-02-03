ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Amtrak begins familiarization trips along Mobile and New Orleans

Amtrak announced that crews will start their familarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route of railcars between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe weather alerts: How you can be notified of any severe weather...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Long sleeves needed for weekend parades!

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is on the way, and it will being much cooler weather for the weekend. Whether you're heading to Family Gras, Uptown, Slidell or the many festive stops in between, you'll likely need long sleeves as you let the good times roll. Friday: Krewe...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services gets 11 new emergency fleets

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that 11 new emergency fleets will be added to the new Orleans Emergency Medical Services. The new vehicles unveiled today include five ambulances, four NOEMS Sprint Units, and two NOEMS logistics support vans. A total of nine new ambulances will be ready in time for parades...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Progress being made on abandoned truck in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS — We’ve been following an abandoned truck in the Carrollton area on Fern street that residents say have been there for over a month. Friday afternoon, WWLTV cameras were there when a sanitation truck arrived so workers could dump the trash out of the back of the abandoned vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Strong storm risk Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — Isolated to scattered rain is out there today, mainly favoring the North Shore so far. Isolated showers remain possible through this evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a chance of isolated showers. Lows will be 60-64 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
