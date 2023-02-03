Read full article on original website
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
WDSU
Amtrak begins familiarization trips along Mobile and New Orleans
Amtrak announced that crews will start their familarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route of railcars between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe weather alerts: How you can be notified of any severe weather...
WDSU
Long sleeves needed for weekend parades!
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is on the way, and it will being much cooler weather for the weekend. Whether you're heading to Family Gras, Uptown, Slidell or the many festive stops in between, you'll likely need long sleeves as you let the good times roll. Friday: Krewe...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department reports a three-alarm fire at former school site
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire at a former school site in Algiers. The first NOFD unit arrived on the scene of the former Henderson Elementary School and, most recently, Hope Academy at 1912 L.B. Landry Boulevard. A second alarm was requested...
WDSU
New Orleans Emergency Medical Services gets 11 new emergency fleets
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that 11 new emergency fleets will be added to the new Orleans Emergency Medical Services. The new vehicles unveiled today include five ambulances, four NOEMS Sprint Units, and two NOEMS logistics support vans. A total of nine new ambulances will be ready in time for parades...
Progress being made on abandoned truck in Carrollton area
NEW ORLEANS — We’ve been following an abandoned truck in the Carrollton area on Fern street that residents say have been there for over a month. Friday afternoon, WWLTV cameras were there when a sanitation truck arrived so workers could dump the trash out of the back of the abandoned vehicle.
WDSU
Strong storm risk Wednesday night
NEW ORLEANS — Isolated to scattered rain is out there today, mainly favoring the North Shore so far. Isolated showers remain possible through this evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a chance of isolated showers. Lows will be 60-64 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy...
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
WDSU
New Orleans police: 5 shot, including 3 and 8-year-old on Bullard Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, two people were shot and killed, a man and...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
NOPD: Robbery suspect was armed with brick
A man who used half of a brick in an attempt to rob another person in the Marigny is wanted by New Orleans police. No word if anyone was injured.
WDSU
New Orleans police say 1 dead, 1 sought after shooting at bus stop outside Walmart
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a shooting was reported at a bus stop outside the Walmart....
Do you recognize this porch pirate?
The New Orleans Police Department is asking people if they can help them catch a package thief that struck in Lakeview early afternoon last Tuesday.
NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
