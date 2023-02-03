Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one
Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
9 metro Atlanta locations named on list of the nation’s worst interchanges, including 2 in top 10
The new report named nine different metro Atlanta interchanges out of 100.
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
vegnews.com
How Atlanta’s First Vegan Creamery Is Creating Community With Peach Cobbler Ice Cream
Atlanta’s booming vegan scene gave rise to the Slutty Vegan empire. Despite the advent of the city’s first vegan pizzeria, taqueria, and more in recent years, a void for an all-vegan creamery remains—but not for long. The Creamy Spot is poised to become Atlanta’s first plant-based creamery...
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
adventuresinatlanta.com
35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST
Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2023
On Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11 at Atlantic Station. Atlanta loves brunch, so we are putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Brunch Punch, beer, wine and seltzer. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will be $4 each paid directly to each restaurant.
Monroe Local News
Loganville is again transformed into a movie set for filming of an Apple TV original
LOGANVILLE, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – If you’ve been down Main Street Loganville recently, you will notice it is again being transformed into a movie set for the filming of a new Apple TV original series, The Big Door Prize – aka Codename Zoltar. Props in downtown...
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
The excitement about new development obscures an awkward fact that the city and developers have to reckon with: Downtown already has more buildings than it has people who want to occupy them. It already has more road, rail, and bus capacity than any eastern U.S. downtown south of Washington, D.C. On weekdays, there are plenty of people there. The problem is that, at 5 p.m. on Fridays, the place clears out. Downtown Atlanta is often filled with a large, diverse group of people, but not many of them are residents. The post There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
Each with eligibility remaining, three Georgia Tech players have decided to complete their football-playing careers. Def...
Parents push for easier childcare access in Georgia
ATLANTA — Tuesday marks 'Strolling Thunder' at the state capitol, where parents and their little ones will get the ear of lawmakers to talk about the challenges of raising young children in Georgia and hopefully, push for change. That includes raising awareness around teacher pay, improved access to family...
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
Co-owner fatally shot at his NW Atlanta lounge
A longtime businessman in the Atlanta nightlife scene was found shot and killed Saturday morning at one of his clubs, ac...
Comments / 0