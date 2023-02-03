ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
Atlanta Magazine

In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one

Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com

HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
adventuresinatlanta.com

35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST

Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2023

On Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11 at Atlantic Station. Atlanta loves brunch, so we are putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Brunch Punch, beer, wine and seltzer. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will be $4 each paid directly to each restaurant.
Atlanta Magazine

There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?

The excitement about new development obscures an awkward fact that the city and developers have to reckon with: Downtown already has more buildings than it has people who want to occupy them. It already has more road, rail, and bus capacity than any eastern U.S. downtown south of Washington, D.C. On weekdays, there are plenty of people there. The problem is that, at 5 p.m. on Fridays, the place clears out. Downtown Atlanta is often filled with a large, diverse group of people, but not many of them are residents. The post There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
11Alive

Parents push for easier childcare access in Georgia

ATLANTA — Tuesday marks 'Strolling Thunder' at the state capitol, where parents and their little ones will get the ear of lawmakers to talk about the challenges of raising young children in Georgia and hopefully, push for change. That includes raising awareness around teacher pay, improved access to family...
