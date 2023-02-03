A plea deal has been made in the case against Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers. Our Stuart Hall has more on that deal and the charges that have been dropped. Felony charges against the Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers were dropped in Gallia County, but he did make an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, it means the defendant knows there is enough evidence to find him or her guilty. He was found guilty and Meyers was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO