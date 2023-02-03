Read full article on original website
Related
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Guernsey County
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
sciotopost.com
Update – 56-Year-Old Chillicothe Man Killed in Morning Crash
Chillicothe – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Troopers from the Chillicothe Patrol Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on County Road 608 (Veterans Parkway) near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by Karl F. Brown, age 56, from Chillicothe, Ohio,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
WTAP
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
WTAP
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers pleads to misdemeanor charge, all felony charges dropped in Gallia County
A plea deal has been made in the case against Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers. Our Stuart Hall has more on that deal and the charges that have been dropped. Felony charges against the Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers were dropped in Gallia County, but he did make an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, it means the defendant knows there is enough evidence to find him or her guilty. He was found guilty and Meyers was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.
WTAP
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man pleads guilty to running people over after large bar brawl in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man has pled guilty to charges related to a bar brawl that ended with a woman in serious condition after being run over by a car. In October of 2021, law enforcement in Ross County responded to a large bar fight at Backroad Pub in Massieville.
WTAP
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person trapped inside burning car in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and Rescue Responding to Vehicle Fire in Ross County. Route 28 in Ross County is the scene of a developing emergency as fire and rescue crews respond to a vehicle fire. Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that a person is unconscious inside the burning vehicle, and passersby are attempting to get them out.
WTAP
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
Comments / 0