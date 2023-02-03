ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Guernsey County

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – 56-Year-Old Chillicothe Man Killed in Morning Crash

Chillicothe – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Troopers from the Chillicothe Patrol Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on County Road 608 (Veterans Parkway) near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by Karl F. Brown, age 56, from Chillicothe, Ohio,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
FRANKFORT, OH
WTAP

Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers pleads to misdemeanor charge, all felony charges dropped in Gallia County

A plea deal has been made in the case against Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers. Our Stuart Hall has more on that deal and the charges that have been dropped. Felony charges against the Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers were dropped in Gallia County, but he did make an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, it means the defendant knows there is enough evidence to find him or her guilty. He was found guilty and Meyers was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person trapped inside burning car in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and Rescue Responding to Vehicle Fire in Ross County. Route 28 in Ross County is the scene of a developing emergency as fire and rescue crews respond to a vehicle fire. Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that a person is unconscious inside the burning vehicle, and passersby are attempting to get them out.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV

