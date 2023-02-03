Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Prepared, not paranoid: Law enforcement work together to prepare for spring break
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is describing the behavior they saw over spring break last year in Panama City Beach as “absolutely ridiculous”. With March just a few weeks away, Panama City Beach Police held a joint press conference Wednesday to remind spring breakers...
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
WJHG-TV
Bay High Swatting Call
A new development in the incident involving two Kentucky children who were killed while playing mini-golf in Panama City Beach. Valentine's Day at ZooWorld part two. Updated: 15 hours...
WJHG-TV
Kids Killed at Mini-Golf Lawsuit
Some anxious moments this afternoon as a local high school was put on lockdown for a while. But thankfully, it turned out to be a hoax. Valentine's Day at...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A new development in the incident involving two Kentucky children who were killed while playing mini-golf in Panama City Beach. Bay High Swatting Call. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some...
WJHG-TV
Adopt Joyce & Birdie from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are two adorable cats in need of a good home at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner brought in Joyce and Birdie, two felines who are just one of the many pets available for adoption. Watch the video above for more information.
WJHG-TV
Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning. Members of the Gulf County Senior Citizens Center teamed up with the Warden of the Gulf Correctional Institution to host a birthday party for 99-year-old twins Era Luckie Daniell and Vera Rozier.
WJHG-TV
Front Beach Road sidewalk project costs more than expected
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian safety is top of mind for many as Spring Break is fast approaching. That’s why Bay County leaders partnered up with the Florida Department of Transportation to build sidewalks along Front Beach Road. Phase I is between Twin Lakes Drive to East...
WJHG-TV
Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser. These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine. All funds...
WJHG-TV
Another spring-like setup for NWFL today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds cruising by. We’ll see a few more throughout the day ahead. But still plenty of sunshine is expected with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are chilly...
WJHG-TV
Mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite with lower and upper-level clouds cruising our skies for a partly cloudy start.\ Most of our day will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun winning out at times.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
The Deane Bozeman Cheer Squad made it to State. And while they didn't win this time around - they did make school history. A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County's minority communities for nearly a decade - building safer and stronger neighborhoods. BDS VPK Program for...
WJHG-TV
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
WJHG-TV
FEMA’s home buyout program changes Bay County resident’s life
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners across the Panhandle can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a bad storm. “The driveway floods. It’ll go into the garage. The garage floods, and it’ll get into the house,” homeowner Keriss Cambria said. That flooding would happen on more...
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
WJHG-TV
Long time fire chief honored by Jimmy Patronis for years of service
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A long-time fire chief in Gulf County is being recognized for his service. Monday morning, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, along with representatives from Tallahassee and Gulf County, recognized retired Fire Chief David Richardson. Richardson worked for the St....
WJHG-TV
Chilly mornings to pleasant afternoons ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today. However, we are off to a bit of a seasonal chill. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s for...
WJHG-TV
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash in Gulf County Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on County Road 386, south of County Road 20 around 1:30 p.m. FHP troopers say a 1990 white ford truck was...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Officials warn of scammers
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials have issued a scam alert following new and improved scam techniques. Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley says scammers are getting more sophisticated. “Before we would get a lot of reports about scammers calling or sending an email...
WJHG-TV
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County’s minority communities for nearly a decade by working to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a handful of events and programs in the upcoming weeks.
