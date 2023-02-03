ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA

2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results

The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor

The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBA

Pistons misfire from 3 as Tatum leads Celtics to win

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-99 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TROUBLE FROM THREE – The Pistons hung with a Boston team that brought the NBA’s best record (37-16) to Little Caesars Arena for a half despite being outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line. Then Jayson Tatum took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of his 34 points, and when the Pistons still couldn’t generate anything from the 3-point line their puncher’s chance appeared to land nothing but air. Yet after falling behind by 23 points late in the third quarter, they used Tatum’s brief absence to open the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run and eventually pull within six points. The big catalyst? After shooting 5 of 26 from the arc through three quarters, Killian Hayes hit three triples during the run. Ultimately, it was too much Tatum and too little perimeter punch that doomed the Pistons. They did a lot of things right – they limited their turnovers to nine and played good transition defense – but the differential from the 3-point line was a bridge too far. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points in the final home game before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, which has featured his name prominently in the rumor mill though there is unanimity that the Pistons are only willing to listen and have set a high bar for offers for him and their other versatile scoring veteran, Alec Burks.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Watch: Competing Together

Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 02.08.23

FINAL FROM MEMPHIS: Memphis 104, Bulls 89 (Bulls: 26-28, 10-17 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 28 pts. Memphis: Morant : 34 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17. Memphis Clarke: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Memphis: Morant: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls registered only 39...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is

As a lifelong Jazz fan, Ryan Smith vividly remembers when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star game 30 years ago. Although he didn't attend the marquee events, Smith recalls the vibe that took over downtown Salt Lake City. With people visiting from all over the world hoping to get a glimpse of the best basketball players, the energy was so palpable that it forever left an impression on him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 2/8/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 8, 2023. New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack.
ATLANTA, LA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy erupted on weekend vs. Lakers, Kings

After the best 48-hour span of Trey Murphy’s two-year NBA career, Pelicans head coach Willie Green described the forward’s potential in glowing terms this weekend. “Sky’s the limit for Trey,” Green said following Murphy’s 30-point outing in Sunday’s 136-104 rout over Sacramento. “He’s going to continue to get better. His game is going to continue to open up.”
ATLANTA, LA
NBA

Dominant Fourth Quarter Helps Cavs Top Pistons

When you’re hot, you’re hot. And right now, the Wine and Gold – even without the services of their All-Star backcourt on Wednesday night – are on fire heading towards the All-Star Break, notching their fourth straight double-digit win. Playing without both Donovan Mitchell and Darius...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28) face the Utah Jazz (27-28) on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Minnesota is on night two of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets 146-112 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza led the team in scoring with 19 points. Naz Reid, Matt Ryan, and Josh Minott each tallied 11 points.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy