Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
Controversy: Is Twin Falls New Tallest Building Truly a Skyscraper?
In 2019, we heard that plans had been approved for what we called the first skyscraper in Twin Falls. The building would become the tallest building in Twin Falls and tower over the Twin Falls Commons area and all surrounding buildings. People disagreed then, and still do, about using the term ‘skyscraper’ to describe the building.
South Twin Falls Park to Get Bigger
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday night to expand an existing park in the near future. The Council was asked to review and vote on a request to use $781,029 in park impact fees for future improvements and expansion of Vista Bonita Park just off Washington Street South and Orchard Drive.
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
What Would You Do with a Child Free Weekend Alone in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if you had a weekend all to yourself kid-free? It is the weekend that any parent dreams of but rarely happens. There are many options on how to spend it, and odds are high that this type of weekend will never happen or not come soon enough if it ever does. Would you miss your kids and family, or would you be overjoyed, you wouldn't know what to do with it? Most parents have a dream weekend planned out if this scenario happens for them, but if you were given the keys to the kingdom for the weekend, spouse and child-free, what would you do?
This New Twin Falls Ghost Kitchen has The Cheesiest Name Possible
If you don’t know what a ghost kitchen is yet, your mind is about to be blown. A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that operates out of the kitchen of another restaurant and you can only access the menu online. Last year we wrote about 10 of these ghost kitchens, and there are even more now.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'What you have to say matters': The public opposition to Lava Ridge
JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
tourcounsel.com
Magic Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Twin Falls, Idaho
Magic Valley Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Twin Falls, Idaho. The mall originally opened on October 29, 1986 with JCPenney and Shopko as anchor tenants. Today, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, and Magic Valley Cinema 13. In February 1979, Lewis Douglas Co. proposed...
Mega Gallery: You Probably Didn’t Know They Built Houses This Beautiful In Buhl
I write a lot about beautiful, interesting, and confusing buildings around Twin Falls and sometimes I forget that there are other places to find cool architecture. Perusing real estate in Buhl, I realized something: I have greatly misjudged that small town. The 3 Most Beautiful Homes For Sale In Buhl.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Remember When the Partridge Family Visited Twin Falls?
If I told you that you can see a lot of strange things at Walmart, you might say, “No scat, Sherlock!” Strange encounters at the Twin Falls Walmart are probably trebled because the store is located so close to Route 93. The road is almost like a modern Route 66. It’s long and snakes through some very unusual places across several states. Every once in a while, some nomad from southern California or the Nevada desert stops locally at Walmart to pick up supplies and sometimes to get some sleep.
City of Rocks Gets Dark-Sky Certification
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho park known for its rock formations has just received recognition for the dark skies above. The National Park Service announced The City of Rocks National Reserve has just been given certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The park is run as a cooperative between the National Park Service and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Idaho Leaders: ‘Deep Concerns’ Regarding Lava Ridge Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
Delicious New Food Choice is Coming to this Popular Twin Falls Food Hall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new food vendor is setting up shop at the 2nd South Market in Twin Falls. The food hall-style eatery will welcome a new option for visitors come early March called the Petite Creperie & Cafe which will be in the former Clover Leaf Creamery location. Find...
7 Events Happening the First Weekend of February in Twin Falls
The first month of the year has come and gone, and as February begins, it is time to enjoy another weekend. The new month will be packed with events, and it all starts this weekend, with many taking place, including a good amount starting on Thursday. Here are the events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
Get A Sitter Quickly; Buckcherry To Raise Hell At Cactus Petes NV
One of the hardest-rocking American bands to break into the music scene in the late nineties is coming to Cactus Petes Resort Casino in just a couple of weeks. Southern Idaho rock fans should start preparing now for two evenings of musical disorderly conduct in Jackpot, Nevada. Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located just 45 miles south of Twin Falls on Highway 93 and plays host to great bands all year long.
kmvt
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
Navy Band Coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls will play host to the United States Navy Band in March as part of a 15 cities tour for the group. According to the United States Navy, the U.S. Navy Band is scheduled to perform at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Auditorium for one night on March 12, beginning at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the performance is free, but if there is high demand people may need to reserve tickets directly at the Navy Band website.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3