SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO