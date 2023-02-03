Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Public invited to Elkhart Community Schools focus group discussions February 8
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The public is invited to the second of two focus group discussions Wednesday night at Elkhart High School. The focus groups are designed to encouraged feedback from the community on things like school district leadership, school safety, discipline and funding. Two focus group sessions will be...
abc57.com
Councilman Canneth Lee hosts South Bend Northwest neighborhood 2045 workshop February 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Residents on the northwest side are encouraged to attend a South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. The workshop, hosted by councilman Canneth J. Lee, is in collaboration with the Drucker Institute and Funkhouser &...
abc57.com
South Bend Public Works Department holding public traffic calming meetings in February
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The public is invited to a series of meetings in February to discuss the City of South Bend Public Works Department's comprehensive Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan. The traffic calming plan offers solutions to slowing down traffic on 40-plus neighborhood streets where residents have frequently reported speeding...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
abc57.com
City of South Bend: monthly non-profit workshop series kicks off Feb. 9
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Starting Thursday, the City of South Bend will kick off its monthly series of nonprofit workshops for nonprofit organizational leaders, as well as the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Technology Resource Center (TRC). This series will run for three months, beginning with February's workshop...
abc57.com
SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
abc57.com
Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
abc57.com
Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
abc57.com
Low enrollment prompts SBCSC to “rightsize” district; some community members argue closing schools is not the answer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Community School Corporation wants to “rightsize” the district—after enrollment numbers have continued to fall over the past fifteen years, and have hired the consulting firm HPM to help create a long-term master plan. According to the district, eight of...
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
abc57.com
South Bend Police determine Use of Force was not violated in November incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police Department Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski has determined officers involved in the November 2022 incident with a black man did not violate Use of Force policies, according to reports. The following groups within the police department continue to investigate the incident:. Supervisors. Use...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to form special committee to address racial reparations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council will form a special committee to address racial reparations in the community, according to Common Council President Sharon McBride. Dr. Darryl Heller, Director of the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center will chair the special committee. The committee will...
abc57.com
Crews responding to house fire on West Jefferson Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in at 1:31 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple units are currently on scene.
abc57.com
Winter Luminary Walk at Ball Band Biergarten Friday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is hosting a lighted luminary walk Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten, complete with live music, food vendors, and outdoor fire pits. The event is free and open to the public.
abc57.com
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
abc57.com
'Fresh New Kicks' contest wraps up Friday for grades 3-12
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joe County Public Libraries are inviting kids and teenagers grades 3-12 to create a shoe design for the Fresh New Kicks contest. Paper copies of the shoe design template are available at all branches or use this link now to download the template. Submissions will...
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
abc57.com
Hiring process has begun for supercenter coming to Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind.- Opening later this year on Cassopolis Street, the new Meijer Supercenter coming to Elkhart is now hiring and looking to fill 350 part- and full-time positions. Meijer reported they will begin screening candidates over the new few weeks and interviews will begin late February. Interested applicants can apply...
