How to mark all emails as read in Gmail
Clean up your Gmail inbox quickly with these tips. Need to organize your inbox? It’s easy to miss important messages when your emails start piling up. Here’s how to mark multiple or all emails as read in Gmail to clear your inbox for the next day. QUICK ANSWER.
How to go frame by frame in VLC player
Spot the things in a show or movie that nobody else sees. VLC Player is probably the best media player out there today — and it’s free and open source too. It can play virtually any video file format without complaint and doesn’t require any complicated additional software to do so. One of the nice little features of VLC is being able to go frame by frame when watching something. Being able to go frame by frame enables you to find certain details that you may be looking out for and to also take screenshots. Here’s how to do it.
How to cancel your Chegg subscription
If you have graduated or just no longer need it, you can cancel your Chegg subscription. Chegg is helpful, but once you no longer need it, here is how to cancel a Chegg subscription. It’s easy to do and won’t take more than a minute of your time. We’ll show you how to do it through the company’s website as well as on Android and iOS.
How to stop QuickTime screen recording on a Mac
Because it won't switch off by itself. The great thing about Macs is their free installed integrated apps. They’re ready to go with a couple of clicks and negate the need to install and even buy third-party alternatives. One of these apps is QuickTime which you can use, amongst other things, to record your screen. But how do you stop QuickTime screen recording on a Mac? Let’s take a look.
The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.
How to clear Microsoft Teams cache
You actually don't have to touch Teams itself. Microsoft Teams is a very popular collaboration platform for businesses and government departments. It has a fierce rival in Slack, but Teams seems to be the preferred choice for a lot of people, especially those who are deeply imbedded in the Microsoft ecosystem. But the more you use Teams, the more the cache will build up on your device. In time, this can lead to performance and storage space issues. If you want to give your Teams app a bit of an adrenalin boost, here’s how to clear the Microsoft Teams cache.
Apple may still be working on a feature Android phones have had since 2018
Apple may have been working on the feature since 2019. A new rumor claims Apple is still working on bringing reverse charging to the iPhone. Apple may have initially planned to include the feature in the iPhone 14. iPhones have had some of the necessary hardware for reverse charging since...
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from odd camera quirks that equally great value phones avoid.Read full review... OnePlus 10T.
Daily Authority: 🧹 Spring clean that smart home
Today we're cleaning up our smart homes, learning about thresher sharks, and finding out who won at the Grammys. 🐇 Good day, and welcome to Monday’s edition of the Daily Authority. We finally got a cool, cloudy day in Cape Town, which seems all too rare nowadays. I’ve never been a lover of summer, so the colder weather couldn’t come soon enough for us in the southern hemisphere.
OnePlus 11R announced: The OnePlus 10T with a few tweaks
The OnePlus 11R might be worth a look if you want a flagship-level experience at a cheaper price. OnePlus has offered the R-series of phones for a couple of generations now, being mid-range propositions with plenty of power and fast charging capabilities. Now, the company has launched the OnePlus 11R alongside the flagship OnePlus 11.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates
It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
Microsoft one ups Google with surprise AI event later today!
Take a seat. Microsoft and Google's new AI war is just starting. Microsoft is holding a press conference later today, and ChatGPT announcements are very much on the cards. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also in Redmond for the event. We might finally see Microsoft announce ChatGPT integration for Bing.
Poll: Are you happy with your phone's speakers?
Smartphones vary in a number of areas, including speakers. But are you happy with your phone speakers?. Smartphones aren’t built equally, as handsets can vary greatly when it comes to things like the display, horsepower, cameras, and battery capacity. Audio is another area of differentiation, and we’re particularly interested in smartphone speakers for today’s poll.
No OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T on the way, Pro line is ending permanently
There will not be a OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T in 2023, per OnePlus. There will no longer be any Pro-level devices from the brand at all going forward. The company says these changes are an effort to streamline its portfolio and that consumers don’t need “a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro.'”
Poco X5 Pro review: Upping the budget ante
Poco's latest phone brings a significant horsepower upgrade, but is that enough to stand out?. The Poco X5 Pro is the latest budget Android phone in the Xiaomi sub-brand’s X series. 2021’s Poco X3 Pro delivered a ton of horsepower and little else, while 2022’s Poco X4 Pro offered plenty of upgrades but a major performance downgrade. So do you get the best of both worlds with the follow-up? It’s time to find out in our Poco X5 Pro review.
February 2023 Android security patch here (Update: Pixel 4 added!)
Squash some bugs on your Pixel with these latest patches. Update: February 6, 2023 (03:05 PM ET): When we first posted this article, Google only had pushed updates for the active Pixels on its roster, which means everything from the Pixel 4a and later. However, sometime afterward, the company added two new updates for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These phones received their last official update in October 2022. It appears Google is giving them one last send-off. You can download the February 2023 factory images and OTAs for the Pixel 4 lineup at the links.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 announced: Improves noise cancellation and adds spatial audio
The new earbuds gain a dual connection, spatial audio, and more. OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. OnePlus’ new earbuds have better noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a few other improvements. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available on February 16. OnePlus is holding its...
How to turn on subtitles on Freevee to get the most out of your free streaming
Follow these easy steps so you don't miss a word. Freevee is among the best free streaming services. The Amazon-owned, ad-supported service has tons of great movies and shows, including originals. But what about subtitles? Does the free service have the same extra features as the subscription-based Amazon Prime Video? Yes, you can watch your titles of choice with subtitles and closed captions, and we’re here to walk you through how to turn on subtitles on Freevee.
Save big money right now on a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, no strings attached
If you've been holding off on these waiting for a sale, now's as good a time as any. If you’ve been holding out for a great Google Pixel 7 deal, now might be the time to finally make the leap. Today, and for a limited time, you can get a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon for up to $150 off the list price.
Bloatware on the Galaxy S23 series inflates Android 13 to 60GB
Android on the Pixel 7 only uses about 15GB. Samsung’s version of Android 13 on the Galaxy S23 series is taking up 60GB of storage. Android 13 on the Pixel 7 only takes up 15GB of storage. The reason may be due to all of the bloatware. If you...
