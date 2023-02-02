ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Americans may save money on credit card fees under new proposal – see if you qualify

By Noah Zucker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lryey_0kan1u7C00

AMERICANS may get a break on credit card late fees under a new proposal from the U.S. government.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants to move ahead with a plan to cap late fees at $8 for consumers who don't pay their balances on time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGv3r_0kan1u7C00
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a new cap on credit card late fees Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uTRn_0kan1u7C00
Rohit Chopra, the bureau's director, said the measure would ensure that the credit industry is fair and competitive Credit: AP

The CFPB said the plan could save Americans $9billion in fees every year.

The recommendation comes in the wake of a CFPB study that found credit companies charged $12billion in late fees back in 2020.

"Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee," said CFPB director Rohit Chopra.

The proposal is being panned by many in the financial industry, who said it would raise consumer costs and reduce credit access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7YBf_0kan1u7C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyEQD_0kan1u7C00

HOW MUCH ARE LATE FEES?

Credit card issuers are allowed to charge late fees at a rate set by the Federal Reserve.

As inflation kept rising and interest rates kept increasing, so have those penalties.

Credit card companies can charge $30 for a first late payment and $41 for other late payments in a six month cycle.

In 2010, the Federal Reserve implemented a rule which barred companies from charging a late fee greater than their collection costs, NPR reported.

That includes measures like sending late notices.

The new proposal would do away with the automatic inflation adjustments and limit late fees to $8 per payment.

Companies could be permitted to charge more, but they would first need to prove that the fee doesn't outweigh their collection costs.

Creditors also wouldn't be able to charge a fee higher than 25 percent of a customer's required minimum payment.

The current rate permitted is 100 percent.

“Today’s proposed rule seeks to save families billions of dollars and ensure the credit card market is fair and competitive," Mr. Chopra said.

But the proposal was panned by Rob Nichols, the chief executive officer of the American Bankers Association.

“Credit card issuers (would) be forced to adjust to the new risks by reducing credit lines, tightening standards for new accounts and raising APRs for all consumers, including the millions who pay on time," Mr. Nichols said.

Bill Hulse, the vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the high rates keep borrowers in line.

“Late fees not only ensure prompt repayment but also help consumers avoid additional interest accruing on unpaid balances and establish good credit history,” said Mr. Hulse.

“Ultimately, what the American credit card user can expect from this rule change is higher costs and reduced choices," Mr. Hulse added.

The average American consumer has more than $5,000 in credit card debt, but there are strategies that can help them manage this.

Earlier this month, Credit Karma was forced to pay $3million to customers after it lied about their chances of being approved for a credit card.

Comments / 4

Related
The US Sun

Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible

ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Sneha Neupane

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy