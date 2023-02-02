Americans may save money on credit card fees under new proposal – see if you qualify

AMERICANS may get a break on credit card late fees under a new proposal from the U.S. government.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants to move ahead with a plan to cap late fees at $8 for consumers who don't pay their balances on time.

The CFPB said the plan could save Americans $9billion in fees every year.

The recommendation comes in the wake of a CFPB study that found credit companies charged $12billion in late fees back in 2020.

"Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee," said CFPB director Rohit Chopra.

The proposal is being panned by many in the financial industry, who said it would raise consumer costs and reduce credit access.

HOW MUCH ARE LATE FEES?

Credit card issuers are allowed to charge late fees at a rate set by the Federal Reserve.

As inflation kept rising and interest rates kept increasing, so have those penalties.

Credit card companies can charge $30 for a first late payment and $41 for other late payments in a six month cycle.

In 2010, the Federal Reserve implemented a rule which barred companies from charging a late fee greater than their collection costs, NPR reported.

That includes measures like sending late notices.

The new proposal would do away with the automatic inflation adjustments and limit late fees to $8 per payment.

Companies could be permitted to charge more, but they would first need to prove that the fee doesn't outweigh their collection costs.

Creditors also wouldn't be able to charge a fee higher than 25 percent of a customer's required minimum payment.

The current rate permitted is 100 percent.

“Today’s proposed rule seeks to save families billions of dollars and ensure the credit card market is fair and competitive," Mr. Chopra said.

But the proposal was panned by Rob Nichols, the chief executive officer of the American Bankers Association.

“Credit card issuers (would) be forced to adjust to the new risks by reducing credit lines, tightening standards for new accounts and raising APRs for all consumers, including the millions who pay on time," Mr. Nichols said.

Bill Hulse, the vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the high rates keep borrowers in line.

“Late fees not only ensure prompt repayment but also help consumers avoid additional interest accruing on unpaid balances and establish good credit history,” said Mr. Hulse.

“Ultimately, what the American credit card user can expect from this rule change is higher costs and reduced choices," Mr. Hulse added.

The average American consumer has more than $5,000 in credit card debt, but there are strategies that can help them manage this.

