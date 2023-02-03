Ohio State AD Gene Smith Responds to Big Ten Commissioner Speculation: 'Why?!'

Ohio State Buckeyes Athletic Director Gene Smith is being honest about his intentions to become the next commissioner of the Big Ten.

“I’m not interested in that commissioner’s job,” Smith told the Columbus Dispatch. “People keep asking me that and I’m like, ‘Why?’”

Well, that settles it then.

The leader of one of the most recognizable brands in sports, it's hard to argue that Smith would be more than qualified to take over the job from Kevin Warren, who was named team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears on Jan. 12.

But Smith, who has been in his current role since 2005, now clearly has no immediate plans to leave Columbus.

Smith spoke to the Dispatch while standing courtside ahead of Thursday's men's basketball game at Value City Arena against the Wisconsin Badgers.

While the Buckeyes have struggled a bit with close losses under coach Chris Holtmann this season, both football and men's basketball have been among the best teams in their respective sports since Smith arrived in 2005.

Since his arrival, the Buckeyes have missed out on the NCAA Tournament just four times while the football team has had just one losing season in the middle of some impressive sustained success.

For Buckeyes fans, Smith's comments should serve as a breath of fresh air that should last for the foreseeable future.



