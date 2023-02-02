Wheeling, W. Va. – In the final two weeks of the 2022 season, the Wheeling University Men's Lacrosse team was playing for a chance to go to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. Unfortunately, things didn't fall their way as they missed out on that playoff run, but finished the year at 4-9 overall a d 2-4 in GMAC play, their best record since that 2018 season. With many of that core returning this season, the Cardinals are looking to take the next step and get back to the GMAC playoffs.

