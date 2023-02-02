Read full article on original website
Wheeling Athletics Lands 142 on 2023 President’s List
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Athletic Department strives to not only help it's student-athletes succeed not only in the field, but off it as well. One of the aspects of that is success in the classroom and the department was well represented in this category with the release of the 2023 President's List. Overall, 142 Student-Athletes were among those honored for their success in the classroom during the first semester.
Veteran Presence Has Wheeling Men’s Lacrosse Looking to Take Next Step in 2023
Wheeling, W. Va. – In the final two weeks of the 2022 season, the Wheeling University Men's Lacrosse team was playing for a chance to go to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. Unfortunately, things didn't fall their way as they missed out on that playoff run, but finished the year at 4-9 overall a d 2-4 in GMAC play, their best record since that 2018 season. With many of that core returning this season, the Cardinals are looking to take the next step and get back to the GMAC playoffs.
Women’s Basketball Back Home to Host Regionally Ranked West Virginia State
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-9, 10-5) are in the middle of one of the toughest stretches of the season to start the month of February. That tough stretch continues Saturday, when the Cardinals get set to host regionally Ranked West Virginia State at 2 PM. State is the second straight regionally Ranked opponents that the Cardinals have faced, and they are in the middle of a stretch where they play ranked opponents in three of their four games.
Women’s Swimmers Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Distinction for 2022
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022-23 season has been one of the best years for the Wheeling University Women's Swimming team since the program was reinstated during the 2020-21 season. On Thursday evening, they learned that that success continued into the classroom as the Cardinals were one of 88 Division II schools to earn the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team Distinction. It is the second time in program history that the team has earned the honor and the first honor for the team since the 2015 season that the team has earned the honor.
Men’s Basketball Falls in Home Tilt Against West Virginia State
Wheeling, W. Va. – With only three home games during the month of February, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (5-17, 3-13) was looking to take advantage of their home court. However, they would fall in their first of those three home games, falling to West Virginia State 111-77. The Cardinals bounced back in the second half, putting up 47 points but the damage was done early as they were never able to recover from the early hole.
Men’s Basketball Opens Home February Slate Against West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the cold air of February moves in, things are heating up around the Mountain East Conference (MEC) as all 12 teams are trying to claim their spot in the 2023 MEC Tournament. The Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (5-16, 3-12) opened the month on the road, but return home on Saturday when they host West Virginia State at 4 PM. The Cardinals look for a bounce back effort at home as they try to stake their claim to at least the number 10 team in the conference.
