localocnews.com
City reports $4.3 million surplus and $83 million reduction in pension liability
The City of Costa Mesa announced a $4.3 million General Fund surplus for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, despite three years of an ongoing global pandemic and without the use of reserves. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the City Council was presented with the City’s audited Annual Comprehensive Financial...
localocnews.com
ADUs: Two Sides of the Same Acronym
Op/Ed by Lauren Kleiman, Newport Beach Council Member, District 6. Sometimes called ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), JADUs (Junior Accessory Dwelling Units), mother-in-law units, carriage houses or casitas, these micro-living spaces have become regular household nomenclature. Regardless of the label, the general definition remains the same; a secondary dwelling, sited on...
localocnews.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
localocnews.com
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS), a joint project between Orange County Water District and Orange County Sanitation District, just finished its final expansion. We spoke to OCWD General Manager Mike Markus and the group’s recent president, Steve Sheldon, to learn more about this revolutionary facility.
localocnews.com
City to Honor Late Fred Swegles with Photo Display in City Hall
The City of San Clemente will recognize the work of longtime reporter and late San Clemente figure Fred Swegles within the walls of its own City Hall, per a unanimous vote by the City Council this week. At its meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, the council approved Councilmember Gene...
localocnews.com
Tacomasa to hold Open House/Grand Opening on February 16, 2023
Have you ever wished you could enjoy your favorite Tijuana B.C. Tacos without a trip south to the border? You’re in luck! TACOMASA in Cypress now has you covered. Restauranteur/Founder Ivan Flores and the Cypress Chamber of Commerce invite you to join us at TACOMASA’s Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 16th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to celebrate the grand opening of their new Cypress location! Come and taste the flavors of Mexico in Cypress! Head over to 5895 Katella Ave next to the Courtyard by Marriott – near Valley View & Katella.
localocnews.com
Horses, Coﬀee and Donuts All Part of NB Police Department’s Mobile Cafe
If one focuses on voices in a crowd rather than the sights, a diﬀerent world emerges. For example, at the fifth Mobile Cafe community outreach program presented by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Pier, comments such as “Wow, mommy, I want to pet the horsies,” to “They are really a bunch of nice guys!” could be heard.
localocnews.com
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
localocnews.com
O.C. United Way offers free tax prep and filing to low-income families
Orange County, CA (February 6, 2023) – As part of its United for Financial Security℠ Initiative, Orange County United Way is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families through its popular OC Free Tax Prep program. The OC Free Tax Prep...
localocnews.com
How to Save Water with Landscaping
Orange County Coastkeeper started its SmartScape program in 2010 to teach homeowners how to transition from traditional grass lawns to drought-tolerant landscaping. California-friendly landscaping saves water and reduces urban runoff, which poses a threat to the ecosystem. To help accomplish this goal, the organization created the Coastkeeper Garden in Orange, which has six themed example backyards on 21/2 acres of land showcasing landscaping plans homeowners can choose from.
localocnews.com
City of Irvine Day at Bren Events Center set for February 18
The University of California, Irvine is collaborating with the City of Irvine to host City of Irvine Day at the Bren Events Center on February 18. Residents are invited to watch the UCI men’s basketball team take on UC Davis on a day celebrating the relationship between the city and the university.
localocnews.com
Over 50 California state legislators endorse Dave Min
51 California state legislators endorsed Orange County State Senator Dave Min in California’s 47th Congressional District. Senator Min also has received strong early endorsements from ASPIRE PAC– the political arm of the Congressional Asian and Pacific American Caucus– and the sitting incumbent Congresswoman Katie Porter, who is vacating the seat to run for the U.S. Senate.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 8, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Highs are expected to rise well above normal, peaking on...
localocnews.com
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
localocnews.com
New Mom’s Touch Location in City of Industry Brings Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand to foodie locals
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. /California Newswire/ — People in and around the City of Industry now have the opportunity to enjoy Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand. Mom’s Touch has opened a new location there, adding to their existing locations in Gardena and Long Beach, California. The grand opening of this new location was Monday, February 6, 2023. It is situated at 13131 Crossroads Pkwy S, Suite B, in the City of Industry.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station to take part in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023
Local residents may see an increase in law enforcement activities in and around the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station starting Monday, February 6 as base personnel take part in an annual series of nationwide security exercises. The exercises, collectively called Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, will be conducted simultaneously on Navy...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue
On Feb. 4, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers determined four parked vehicles and...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, January 26 to February 2, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 26, 2023. Counseling...
localocnews.com
The Irvine Police are conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Feb. 11
On February 11, 2023, the Irvine Police Department will conduct a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License checkpoint in the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway. The checkpoint will be clearly marked and operational from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This checkpoint is being carried out with...
