Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
WTNH.com
Mavericks Make Risky Trade for Kyrie Irving and All His Baggage
Dallas’s efforts to surround Luka Dončić with a co-star have failed in recent years. Will the pairing with Irving pay off?. On the surface you can see it, why the Mavericks would cast their lot with Kyrie Irving, why a seemingly functional NBA franchise would tie its future to one of the NBA’s most dysfunctional top talents. The Mavs are struggling, 28–26 at the start of the first full week in February and a long way from the Western Conference finalist they were a year ago. Luka Dončić is putting up MVP numbers, but every exasperated end-of-game look from Dončić has had to make Dallas fearful that it was inching closer to the day Dončić, under contract through the 2025–26 season, could ask out.
WTNH.com
Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With star teammate Stephen Curry sidelined, Klay Thompson kept shooting and took care of the offensive load the Golden State Warriors were missing without their reigning NBA Finals MVP. Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and career-best...
WTNH.com
LeBron James Shares Surprising Pick for Biggest Shot of His Career
The forward is set to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. LeBron James is 36 points away from breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, a record that will further cement his place in the league’s history. The Lakers forward has made plenty of big shots in his...
WTNH.com
Report: Suns President Resigns Following Workplace Misconduct Probe
He reportedly resigned from the organization Monday. Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley reportedly resigned from the organization following an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations that led to the ousting of former team owner Robert Sarver, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported Monday. Rowley’s resignation comes less than two months after...
Comments / 0