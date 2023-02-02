Read full article on original website
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
WECT
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Lucybeth Nieves has worked in the oncology department at Novant Health for about 11 years and she said she is seeing more patients coming in with more advanced cancers, as well as younger patients. “It’s always better to be preventive and get our necessary screenings...
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Formally Dabby’s Grill, Sweet Bee’s Country Grill in Burgaw, North Carolina, is a charming family restaurant in the country that is off the beaten path. All of the cooking is homemade here, from the huge, fluffy pancakes to egg sandwiches, steaks, and bread — everything is fresh and delicious. Enjoy the scrumptious food and the best southern hospitality around. With every bite, you’ll see why it is worth a trip to the country.
WRAL
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WECT
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
WRAL
Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington
Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
Search for missing boater continues into North Carolina
On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find.
WNCT
Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7
Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after …. Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its social districts. Friday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
meetingstoday.com
These Coastal Carolinas Offsite Event Venues Are Group Favorites
With beaches that beckon for seaside soirees or a dip in their temperate waters, the Coastal Carolinas features a multifaceted sampling of offsite event options, from Wilmington, North Carolina, down through the South Carolina destinations of Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Hilton Head. Following are some unique Coastal Carolinas offsite event...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community celebrates Groundhog Day at Carolina Beach restaurant
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate Groundhog Day, leaning on another groundhog for their winter weather forecast. Event hosts Dick Clark and George Stouffer say it’s been a tradition to hold the Groundhog Day celebration at Shuckin’ Shack since 2011. This was their 12th one.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
YAHOO!
Rising seas will force North Carolina beach towns to move. The idea of leaving isn’t easy.
It took her breath away the first time she laid eyes on it. Its white clapboards glistening in the sunlight, pelicans soaring above — there it was, Glenda Browning’s dream home. She named it Pelican Point, even though she didn’t own it. For the next 18 years,...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store
The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
WECT
Wilmington woman on road to recovery after surgery to remove brain tumor
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Joanne Sobocinski started to feel dizzy and uneasy last November. Given her symptoms, she thought she might have vertigo. “But the symptoms started getting worse,” Sobocinski said. “And they really weren’t lining up with what vertigo was. So, I made an appointment with my [general practitioner] and she did a CAT scan right in the office, which was great because I got an immediate answer, which wasn’t the answer I thought it was going to be.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
