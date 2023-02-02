ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Formally Dabby’s Grill, Sweet Bee’s Country Grill in Burgaw, North Carolina, is a charming family restaurant in the country that is off the beaten path. All of the cooking is homemade here, from the huge, fluffy pancakes to egg sandwiches, steaks, and bread — everything is fresh and delicious. Enjoy the scrumptious food and the best southern hospitality around. With every bite, you’ll see why it is worth a trip to the country.
BURGAW, NC
WRAL

North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington

Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7

Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after …. Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its social districts. Friday...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
WILMINGTON, NC
meetingstoday.com

These Coastal Carolinas Offsite Event Venues Are Group Favorites

With beaches that beckon for seaside soirees or a dip in their temperate waters, the Coastal Carolinas features a multifaceted sampling of offsite event options, from Wilmington, North Carolina, down through the South Carolina destinations of Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Hilton Head. Following are some unique Coastal Carolinas offsite event...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community celebrates Groundhog Day at Carolina Beach restaurant

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate Groundhog Day, leaning on another groundhog for their winter weather forecast. Event hosts Dick Clark and George Stouffer say it’s been a tradition to hold the Groundhog Day celebration at Shuckin’ Shack since 2011. This was their 12th one.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Wilmington woman on road to recovery after surgery to remove brain tumor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Joanne Sobocinski started to feel dizzy and uneasy last November. Given her symptoms, she thought she might have vertigo. “But the symptoms started getting worse,” Sobocinski said. “And they really weren’t lining up with what vertigo was. So, I made an appointment with my [general practitioner] and she did a CAT scan right in the office, which was great because I got an immediate answer, which wasn’t the answer I thought it was going to be.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WILMINGTON, NC

