Boise State Overlooked By Another Conference; Gets No Pac-12 Love
Boise State fans are once again feeling snubbed--as a power conference totally overlooks the Broncos amid expansion conversations. Who has surpassed the Broncos under a spotlight that at one point in time, was all theirs?. Those are some really great teams. So what's going on with all of this conference...
Internet Goes Wild Over Game Winning Shot at Boise School [Video]
So often when you see an insane, buzzer-beating basketball shot, it's on the likes of ESPN's SportsCenter or a social media platform. Usually, it's in a land far away--a national team, a collegiate program in the middle of March Madness, and more!. How often do we get to see crazy,...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Brave Boise Cancer Warrior Organizes Life Saving Event in Meridian
More than 1,500 Idaho women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. The good news? If caught early, these women have an incredible five-year survival rate. But in order to catch breast cancer early, you need to actually have your screening and that’s something that Idaho women aren’t great at doing. Through our involvement with Stampede for the Cure, we learned that Idaho still ranks almost dead last for the number of women 40 and older who are actually getting their regular screening mammograms.
Boise Residents Want To Keep This Confidential About Their City
When you think of state capitals, can you think of some that you would never want to call home? You can think of some immediately. Wallethub.com has put together a list of "2023's Best State Capitals For Safety & More," and I've had the pleasure of living in two of the top 10.
Boise One of America’s Best Mini Vacations if You’re on a Budget
Boise (and the whole Treasure Valley) is a really great place to live and settle down, and sometimes we take for granted the amazing opportunities around us. Sometimes, we forget that some people come here for vacation!. While we live here and love it here, many around the country and...
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
6 Best Coffee Shops In Boise For Remote Workers
When it comes to remote work, finding a coffee shop with the right vibe can be even more important than the coffee it serves. Lucky for you, friend, our team is highlighting six great Boise coffee shops that require no compromise! What's more, we can personally vouch for each one on our list! But before you check out our favorite places, let's make sure you know what you're looking for!
“Get Ready to Rock: Boise Music Festival Returns with Epic Lineup”
Although we're in the depths of winter and the days are long, Idaho's largest one-day music festival is back with the best lineup of all time. We'll find out if you agree with that statement in a moment. What is the Boise Music Festival?. The Boise Music Festival is a...
Airline Offers Crazy Low ‘I Love California’ Fares From Boise
Oh California, how we love you--kind of? There's really nothing wrong with California. Home to amazing beaches, sunsets, and vacation towns like Palm Springs or San Diego--how could you go wrong?. Here in Idaho, however, just the word California will cause panic. Whether it's over politics, real estate, or the...
Tater Tots: How Idaho Became a Mecca for America’s Favorite Snack
How many times have we heard the famous story, 'one person's trash is another person's treasure? When one thinks of one of America's most iconic snack foods, the term trash isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But thanks to the work of two Latter-Day Saint brothers from Oregon, the Tater Tot was born, and yes, there's an Idaho connection.
Is Boise Really One Of America’s Most Disgusting Dirty Cities?
When people talk about Boise, the word "dirty" doesn't typically come up, but maybe it should. With the increase in population, we all knew that eventually, our clean city would be harder to keep clean. Evidence suggests that day is coming much sooner than we expected. LawnStarter studied the largest...
4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice
Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
This Exciting Concert People In Boise Have Been Waiting For Is Here
We are so excited to announce that Boise Music Festival is back on June 24, 2023, at Expo Idaho, and the lineup this year will be so much fun. C+C Music Factory will have most of us reliving the 90s with their hits "Gonna Make You Sweat," "Here We Go (Let's Rock & Roll)," and "Things That Make You Go Hmmm...". We need to rock some parachute pants for this one.
Titanic Returns To Boise Theaters For Valentines Day 2023
Idaho millennials, prepare yourselves for the most nostalgic Valentine's Day of our lives. A remastered version of our beloved Titanic is being released in theaters around the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. While it's technically been 26 years and 52 days since it graced the silver screen, James...
One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement
BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
Idaho Police Want Better After Weak Sentencing From Idaho Judges
Nampa Police Department frustrations continue to boil over. In a Facebook post on January 7, 2023, the Nampa Police Department shared a press release announcing that a man charged with attempted rape was sent on "Rider." According to the press release, a rider is described as "retained jurisdiction, often called...
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
