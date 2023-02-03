ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Brave Boise Cancer Warrior Organizes Life Saving Event in Meridian

More than 1,500 Idaho women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. The good news? If caught early, these women have an incredible five-year survival rate. But in order to catch breast cancer early, you need to actually have your screening and that’s something that Idaho women aren’t great at doing. Through our involvement with Stampede for the Cure, we learned that Idaho still ranks almost dead last for the number of women 40 and older who are actually getting their regular screening mammograms.
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
6 Best Coffee Shops In Boise For Remote Workers

When it comes to remote work, finding a coffee shop with the right vibe can be even more important than the coffee it serves. Lucky for you, friend, our team is highlighting six great Boise coffee shops that require no compromise! What's more, we can personally vouch for each one on our list! But before you check out our favorite places, let's make sure you know what you're looking for!
4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice

Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
This Exciting Concert People In Boise Have Been Waiting For Is Here

We are so excited to announce that Boise Music Festival is back on June 24, 2023, at Expo Idaho, and the lineup this year will be so much fun. C+C Music Factory will have most of us reliving the 90s with their hits "Gonna Make You Sweat," "Here We Go (Let's Rock & Roll)," and "Things That Make You Go Hmmm...". We need to rock some parachute pants for this one.
Titanic Returns To Boise Theaters For Valentines Day 2023

Idaho millennials, prepare yourselves for the most nostalgic Valentine's Day of our lives. A remastered version of our beloved Titanic is being released in theaters around the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. While it's technically been 26 years and 52 days since it graced the silver screen, James...
One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement

BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
