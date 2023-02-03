Read full article on original website
cmize3
5d ago
This democrat-socialist joke reminds me of President Reagan’s favorite Russian-socialist joke: A man stands in the line to buy a car. He plunks down the money for his new car. The person in charge says, “Come back in ten years to pick up your car.” The buyer says, “Morning or afternoon?” “Does it really matter?” asks the person in charge. “Yes — the plumber’s scheduled to come in the morning.”
Reply
2
wgxa.tv
'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.
wgxa.tv
'I'm desperate': Macon resident waits four years for referral for section eight housing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Section eight is causing housing headaches for thousands in Middle Georgia. Last week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett reported the two-year-long wait times for housing-- turns out the wait is even longer than that, and the calls confirming have been flooding into the station. One of them from struggling...
wgxa.tv
Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar
Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership
MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash. Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.
My Teacher is Tops: Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — My Teacher Tops is back again, and this week we're recognizing second grade teacher, Ms. Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary. Coming from a family full of educators, Cummings says she developed the love of children from her mom, aunts, and uncles at an early age.
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her
A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
Some Central Georgia schools are getting a piece of a $15,000,000 grant
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Some communities in Georgia got a $15 million department of education grant. A piece of that pie will be going to not one but three different school districts in Central Georgia. "Sometimes it may be hard for students to focus in a large setting so...
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
jdledger.com
Altamaha Bank ATM Machine Robbed
The City of Hazlehurst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the theft of $139,000 from an Altamaha Bank ATM in Hazlehurst. According to Police Chief Ken Williams, on Jan. 6 at 12:23 a.m. at least three individuals wearing masks or face coverings, hoods, sweatshirts and gloves, stole a pickup truck from a residence on Hillcrest Avenue, drove it to the bank and used the vehicle to open the ATM with a chain. They left the stolen vehicle at the scene and left in a vehicle of unknown description.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ
DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
41nbc.com
Macon man sentenced to 30 years for 3 counts of Child Molestation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has just been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 17 years in prison, after pleading guilty to 3 counts of Child Molestation. 37-Year-old James Edward Brown Jr. was the brother of the babysitter of 3 girls– who disclosed to their father that Brown had been touching them. Their father immediately took them to the Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation was initiated.
southgatv.com
Cordele locals banned from area hotels
CORDELE, GA- Greg Turton, owner of The Best Western hotel on 16th Ave. in Cordele, finally spoke to South Georgia Television News investigative reporter Josh Rhoden after hidden cameras discovered that local residents are not allowed rent a room at his property. “We do not rent to locals,” said Greg...
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
wgxa.tv
Pan of grease left on stove blamed for fatal Baldwin County fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a weekend fire in Baldwin County. In a media release, officials with the Baldwin County Fire Department say units were called to a Minor Road address Saturday. When they arrived, they found a house with a lot of smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found Joseph Dixon in the closet of a bedroom. Dixon later died after being taken to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
