Fort Myers, FL

Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and land right on the 18th hole at her Del Tura Golf Course and Country Club neighborhood.

Pilot Peter Stern said he was flying in from Venice to an airstrip in North Fort Myers when the engine on his plane gave out. He was flying over the green strip 18th hole when he landed the plane just feet from the tennis and pickleball courts.

Bunker said she and others rushed to plan to make sure the pilot was okay.

“All of the sudden, he started moving and opened the door,” Bunker described.

A retired air traffic controller was first to speak with the pilot.

“Sure enough, he came down and landed it on the fairway, rolled up onto the green and came to a stop,” Bunker said. “I went up, said, ‘You okay?’ And he (Stern) said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I had engine problems, and I knew I couldn’t make it to the airport across the street.”

Luckily no one was on the 18th fairway turned runway this morning when the plane came out of the sky.

Everyone who witnessed the emergency landing was amazed at how the pilot handled the plane.

The pilot said he doesn’t know what caused the engine to give out. He plans to have a mechanic investigate after the plane is removed.

