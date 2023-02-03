Read full article on original website
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
Standing room only crowd gathers for first south Bibb County neighborhood watch meeting of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, people in south Bibb County packed into a room at the South Bibb Recreation Center for the first neighborhood watch meeting of the year. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's the first meeting they've had for the area in a long time, and they expected a big crowd. It was standing room only inside the rec center as people peppered the sheriff's office with questions.
Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
My Teacher is Tops: Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — My Teacher Tops is back again, and this week we're recognizing second grade teacher, Ms. Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary. Coming from a family full of educators, Cummings says she developed the love of children from her mom, aunts, and uncles at an early age.
'What will be our unique footprint?': Warner Robins continues environmental study of city center site
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, 2023 is about taking care of business. That business includes projects like the city center. Folks in Warner Robins have been waiting on downtown development for years. At Monday night's council meeting, leaders voted on a survey that will help them...
Macon hosts Annual Georgia Bridal Show
MACON, Ga. — Brides across Central Georgia were getting some wedding inspiration today at the 36th annual Georgia Bridal Show. The event had about 20 vendors, including big names like David's Bridal, Men's Warehouse, and Publix. Hundreds of couples and bridal parties came to meet with photographers, try food...
Some Central Georgia schools are getting a piece of a $15,000,000 grant
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Some communities in Georgia got a $15 million department of education grant. A piece of that pie will be going to not one but three different school districts in Central Georgia. "Sometimes it may be hard for students to focus in a large setting so...
'Stunning': Macon Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D documentary dive into city's history
MACON, Ga. — Macon is celebrating a big birthday in 2023. It's turning 200!. Friday, the Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee continued a year of celebrations with a screening of a 3D film projected right onto the Macon City Auditorium. Many people may be used to the arts happening inside the auditorium, but the bicentennial committee sees its walls of columns as a blank canvas.
Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership
MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash. Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.
Houston County teen writes his first book following in his late grandfather's footsteps
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saif Aslam still remembers the way one of his favorite children's books made him feel. So much so, it inspired a dream inside of him. "One day I realized that at a certain point, there's really no time or no person who is going to point at me and say you are the one who can be an author,” Aslam explained.
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
Food on Film: Looking back on Clint Eastwood's visit to Northside Cheers Bar in Macon
MACON, Ga. — It's been 11 years since Clint Eastwood came to Macon to film "Trouble With the Curve" at Northside Cheers Bar & Grill. The movie stars Eastwood, Justin Timberlake, and Amy Adams, and follows a baseball scouting agent who is struggling with his old age as he tries to reconnect with his daughter - and the sport.
'Water coming from all directions': Stormwater solutions encourage more questions from south Bibb neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors in south Bibb County are considering their options after hearing more information on fixes for severe flooding in their neighborhood. The Macon Water Authority thinks it may have a plan to fix the issue. Parts of that plan require federal approval, and that's where the neighborhood wants more answers. The water authority needs easements, or pieces of land they can legally maintain, from several homes on Francis Drive.
Caught in the Cross Hairs: Mayor Miller shares thoughts on teen violence, MVP and more
We are launching a new series “Caught in the Cross Hairs: The Risks and Remedies of Teen Violence,” to shine a spotlight on the problem and find solutions. 'We have to attack it early on, and that's what we're trying to do'. The families of 15 teens in...
'We need your support': Baldwin County community voices concern over youth violence
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Milledgeville are coming together to address the crime and youth violence happening lately. This comes just days after 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior was shot and killed when two people broke into his home in Baldwin County early Thursday. "We don't want our kids to...
'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed
Water has eroded the dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. "This ditch is driving me crazy" Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.
School of the Week: Jeffersonville Elementary School puts students in small groups to better understand their needs
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — In Jeffersonville Elementary School, they're focusing on meeting the needs of students by doing something that may seem small, but has a big impact. "Learning is fun, we also do activities like making different types of shapes," kindergartener Gabriel Williams said. The list goes on as...
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
