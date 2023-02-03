ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Standing room only crowd gathers for first south Bibb County neighborhood watch meeting of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, people in south Bibb County packed into a room at the South Bibb Recreation Center for the first neighborhood watch meeting of the year. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's the first meeting they've had for the area in a long time, and they expected a big crowd. It was standing room only inside the rec center as people peppered the sheriff's office with questions.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon hosts Annual Georgia Bridal Show

MACON, Ga. — Brides across Central Georgia were getting some wedding inspiration today at the 36th annual Georgia Bridal Show. The event had about 20 vendors, including big names like David's Bridal, Men's Warehouse, and Publix. Hundreds of couples and bridal parties came to meet with photographers, try food...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Stunning': Macon Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D documentary dive into city's history

MACON, Ga. — Macon is celebrating a big birthday in 2023. It's turning 200!. Friday, the Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee continued a year of celebrations with a screening of a 3D film projected right onto the Macon City Auditorium. Many people may be used to the arts happening inside the auditorium, but the bicentennial committee sees its walls of columns as a blank canvas.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Water coming from all directions': Stormwater solutions encourage more questions from south Bibb neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors in south Bibb County are considering their options after hearing more information on fixes for severe flooding in their neighborhood. The Macon Water Authority thinks it may have a plan to fix the issue. Parts of that plan require federal approval, and that's where the neighborhood wants more answers. The water authority needs easements, or pieces of land they can legally maintain, from several homes on Francis Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
