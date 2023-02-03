Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
27 First News
Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
27 First News
John Libby, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Libby, 49, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, February 2, 2023. John, son of Donald Libby of Houma, Louisiana, was born September 12, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Liberty High School. John was known to be a hard worker and...
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old. For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death. Chris...
27 First News
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
27 First News
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
27 First News
Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70 of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side. Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main. Tim loved...
27 First News
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
27 First News
Georgia Mae Nelson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deaconess Georgia Mae Nelson will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio. Deaconess Nelson departed this life Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Nelson was born...
27 First News
Mark A. Fry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Fry, 57, died Monday morning, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born August 10, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter O. and Mary Janice Chuey Fry. He was a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mr. Fry was a...
27 First News
Charlotte T. Moffatt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte T. Moffatt, 70 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 Cleveland Clinic. She was born on March 4, 1952 in Johnston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dorothy Moore Naylor. Charlotte worked at various nursing facilities throughout the area. She loved...
27 First News
Virginia F. Fortunato, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia F. Fortunato, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023. Virginia was born April 20, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of James P. and Veronica M. Barbato DeSimone. She graduated from Liberty High School, Lewis, Wineberger & Hill Beauty Academy and Youngstown State...
27 First News
Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, 86 of Salem, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and every ones MeMa, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Carol was born in Sebring, Ohio on May 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ann (Bugara) Ritter. She was...
27 First News
Linda McBeth, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda McBeth, age 81, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 11, 1941, in Canton, a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Fach Hunter. Linda’s joy and strength grew as her extended family grew...
27 First News
Betty Meier, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Berger) Meier, 89 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem with family by her side. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on August 3, 1933 to the late Charles and Lucy (Howells) Berger.
27 First News
Ronald Charles Buser II, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Buser II, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Ron was born October 2, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ronald C. and Eleanor (Kisak) Buser I...
27 First News
Martha Minchin, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Minchin passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Martha was born May 26, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Helen Solomon Wolfe. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong Struthers resident. Following high...
27 First News
Beverly Anne Baker Mills, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker. Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with...
27 First News
Janice “Tootie” Amelia Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Tootie” Amelia Davis, 89, beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, made her ascent to Heaven on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tootie was born on February 6, 1933 in Bernville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Viola and...
27 First News
Adelfa M. Cuesta, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelfa M. Cuesta, 91, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. She was born July 19, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Manuel and Magdalena Ledo Calderon. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education, from the...
