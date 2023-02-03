ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Harry Potter in Concert returns to Overture Center for 5th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will soon welcome a performance for muggles, witches, and wizards alike. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns for its fifth installment on Saturday, February 11 with showings at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform...
MADISON, WI
OnlyInYourState

The One Tex-Mex Restaurant In Wisconsin With A Surprisingly Delicious Fish Fry

When your stomach is craving a classic Wisconsin fish fry, your heart might not be in Dallas. But for your next Friday night, you may want to head to a Tex Mex restaurant, that does a pretty fantastic job serving up a classic Wisconsin fish fry alongside southwestern staples like chips and queso. Think Tex-Mex-Wis, and make your visit as spicy as you wish. If you’re from the North or the South, Fitchburg or Fort Worth, you’ll love Me & Julio. Here’s why.
WISCONSIN STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers moving down the road

Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
B105

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

President Biden's visit to the Madison area

Babies born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter don adorable knitted hats. Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State. More than 1,000 ornaments adorn this year's tree sent in by roughly 200 schools and families.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to drive safely after nine people have died in 2023 crashes so far. The DNR is urging snowmobilers to be alert and drive sober. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw noted that alcohol was involved...
MADISON, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design

Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District will step down over the summer. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika

LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
SAUK COUNTY, WI

