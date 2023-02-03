Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Harry Potter in Concert returns to Overture Center for 5th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center for the Arts will soon welcome a performance for muggles, witches, and wizards alike. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns for its fifth installment on Saturday, February 11 with showings at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform...
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
OnlyInYourState
The One Tex-Mex Restaurant In Wisconsin With A Surprisingly Delicious Fish Fry
When your stomach is craving a classic Wisconsin fish fry, your heart might not be in Dallas. But for your next Friday night, you may want to head to a Tex Mex restaurant, that does a pretty fantastic job serving up a classic Wisconsin fish fry alongside southwestern staples like chips and queso. Think Tex-Mex-Wis, and make your visit as spicy as you wish. If you’re from the North or the South, Fitchburg or Fort Worth, you’ll love Me & Julio. Here’s why.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
nbc15.com
Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers moving down the road
Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
nbc15.com
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
nbc15.com
Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home
Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire. Wisconsin police chiefs discuss training in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. As the investigation...
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
nbc15.com
President Biden's visit to the Madison area
Babies born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter don adorable knitted hats. Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State. More than 1,000 ornaments adorn this year's tree sent in by roughly 200 schools and families.
nbc15.com
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
nbc15.com
DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to drive safely after nine people have died in 2023 crashes so far. The DNR is urging snowmobilers to be alert and drive sober. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw noted that alcohol was involved...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
nbc15.com
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District will step down over the summer. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing...
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
news8000.com
Sparta woman looks to buy, convert old Rolling Hills property
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Sparta woman wants to give a historic Monroe County property new life. Just three weeks ago, Ashley Zanon learned that the county was taking bids for the old Rolling Hills nursing home property.
