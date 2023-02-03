CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO