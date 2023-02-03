ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa women’s basketball inspires fans from outside the state

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana. 10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana. “We have watched...
Univ. of Iowa amends Brian Ferentz’ contract

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair of the University of Iowa, Gary Barta, announced on Monday that Brian Ferentz has signed an amended contract for the 2023 season. The Iowa Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach’s new contract will include a...
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in...
Low-Income Home Emergency Assistance funds delayed in Iowa

The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast. Dubuque Hempstead High School placed under lockdown following threat. Updated: 11 hours ago. A 911 call came in around 11:20, reporting possible explosive devices at the school, forcing staff...
Two emergency rooms to open in Marion in 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two new emergency rooms will open in Marion. UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids have each announced their plans. Both want to increase access for patients not only in Marion, but surrounding communities. ”We serve not only Cedar Rapids proper...
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is quiet as we await the next system coming our way. Plan on highs today into the 40s. Wednesday evening, rain will spread up into eastern Iowa and eventually mix with snow during the overnight hours. Much of the area is under a Winter...
Shoot 360 to open in Hiawatha

Veteran from eastern Iowa to be guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address. President Biden will give the address this Tuesday, and an Iowa man who trains service dogs for veterans will be in attendance. We spoke to him before he left. Eastern Iowa man among State of the...
Iowa DOT delays Mobile ID app to make it safer

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans will have to wait a bit longer to take advantage of the new Mobile ID app that brings your driver’s license to your phone. The application was supposed to be unveiled last year. However, new national and international security standards have delayed the rollout in Iowa, with the DOT still needing more time to work on software safety issues.
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
Iowa Democrats may hold first-in-nation caucus against DNC’s wishes

Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Iowa lawmakers discuss book bans, restrictions at school libraries. Updated: 8 hours ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold...
Iowa lawmakers discuss book bans, restrictions at school libraries

Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Iowa's dog breeders account for more than 30 percent of all violations in US. Updated: 6 hours ago. New...
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system will move through the central United States on Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a variety of weather conditions and tricky travel. Many counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area are included in a warning or advisory from the National Weather Service. Get...
