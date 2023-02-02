Read full article on original website
New Student Center to open in July
After several delays in construction, Western Michigan University’s New Student Center is planned to open in late July 2023. The announcement was made via email to the campus community from Diane Anderson, vice president for student affairs and Jan Van Der Kley, vice president for business and finance. Per...
Asian Initiatives celebrates Chinese culture with Lantern Festival Gala
The Haenicke Institute's Asian Initiatives celebrated during the first full moon of the Lunar New Year with a Lantern Festival Gala at the Chenery Auditorium on Feb. 4. This was the first time the gala had been hosted in person since 2020, with the previous two galas being held virtually.
Taylor Williams of WMU women's basketball awarded MAC Player of the Week
Taylor Williams of WMU women’s basketball was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week Monday. The Broncos went 1-1 last week playing Bowling Green and Akron, respectively. The redshirt junior shot 19-of-31 from the field and 8-11 from the line for averages of 23 PPG, 10.5 RPG and 4.5...
WMed awarded $2.48 million grant for pediatric training
The Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) was awarded a grant of $2.48 million by the US Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The grant was awarded to the Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at WMed and will run...
