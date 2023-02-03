Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to MCHS music department
For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all the bills were removed — $750 in total — by the new owners in order to make a donation to the Moffat County High School music program.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County CSU Extension invites community to open house showcasing 4-H programs
The Moffat County Colorado State University Extension Office is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds for community members to come and learn what 4-H has to offer. CSU Extension staff and leaders will be there to answer questions and...
Craig Daily Press
Yampa Valley Electric Association Craig office closure extended to mid-March
Yampa Valley Electric Association announced on Wednsday, Feb. 8, that the Craig office is going to extend its closure to allow more time to investigate a plumbing issue. Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, said that the YVEA and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig will be closed until mid-March so that staff and contractors have more time to determine the scope of the issue.
Craig Daily Press
Dylan Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships
Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living. In order to ensure that our communities are places where all can live, work and thrive, we must pull together the best of our business community, local and state governments, and nonprofit organizations. As your state senator, I am seeking opportunities to expand support for public-private partnerships.
Craig Daily Press
Craig Yampa Valley Electric Association office closed due to plumbing issues
Due to a plumbing issue the Yampa Valley Electric Association and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 US-40 in Craig will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10. A public relations representative for YVEA said on Friday, Feb. 3 that during the office closures members needing to pay bills can do so by calling 970-879-1160 or by using the payment drop boxes at the Craig YVEA office or City Market in Craig.
Craig Daily Press
CPW reports moderate mortality levels among big game from heavy snow, but has not initiated feeding efforts
Worried about the early and heavy snowfall this winter, several community members have expressed concerns over the conditions of big game animals across Moffat County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosted a meeting Monday, Feb. 6, at the 775 Yampa Building to share early reports and hear feedback on how deep snow has affected elk, deer and antelope herds in the area.
