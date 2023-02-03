Read full article on original website
Elayne Boosler Hopes Her Night Court Character Makes A Comeback On The Reboot
"Night Court" may feature a main cast full of kooky characters working in the Manhattan court system, but even they can be outdone at times by the show's many guest stars. Plenty of bizarre personalities pass through the court across "Night Court's" lengthy nine-season run, and watching them interact with the series mainstays is a reliable source for jokes. As it happens, few minor guest characters illustrate this idea better than comedian Elayne Boosler's Joy Buscaglia.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Adam Devine Filmed Fewer Episodes Of Modern Family Than You Might Think
To say that "Modern Family" had a lot on its plate when it came to its character roster would be an understatement. The series followed three vastly different households throughout their day-to-day lives, with plenty of overlapping stories to flesh out as well. That's a tall order for any television series, but thankfully, "Modern Family" had plenty of time to develop each and every main character throughout its 250-episode run. In fact, it even took on a host of supporting players, too, turning many of them into bonafide fan favorites along the way.
You Season 4, Episode 1's First Six Minutes Are Availble For You To Spy On
Happy "You"-eve, Looper readers! While we all count down the hours until we get to see the next installment in Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgely) murderous quest for love, Netflix has released a small morsel to keep our bloodlust at bay. The streamer has shared the first six minutes of "You" Season 4 — Part I, Episode 1 on their site, Tudum.
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Hina's Recent NCIS: Hawai'i Appearance Has Fans Wishing She Was A Series Regular
"NCIS: Hawai'i" follows a similar format to the other shows in the "NCIS" franchise. There's a crime, the characters investigate, and hopefully, they catch their guy. Although the show mainly focuses on the agents who work out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office, there are a few other recurring characters who pop up from time to time. There's Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) — Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) love interest before he was reassigned — Jane's former mentor Maggie Shaw (Julie White), and Gunnery Sergeant Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates (Sharif Atkins), an explosives expert who works with the team on occasion. Viewers also get to see the people who are important to Special Agent Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) outside of work, including his good friend, Hina.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
Modern Family's Nolan Gould Says It Was 'Strange' To Part Ways With Luke Dunphy After 11 Years
After so many critically acclaimed seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes) and a slew of top-rated episodes of "Modern Family," the ABC comedy eventually ended its successful run on the small screen, meaning its talented cast, including Nolan Gould, was forced to bid farewell to their onscreen counterparts, which was an odd endeavor for the person that played Luke Dunphy all those years.
The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer's Betrayal In Season 2
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is an undeniably popular series with a large following, from both fans of the book and game series as well as newcomers to the Continent, it is not without its flaws. Especially since Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit, fans seem to have no problem being vocal about what they think does not work as well with the show, both from a story as well as from a production standpoint. But even before then, there was no lack of discussion online in regard to the fantasy-adventure series.
Pedro Pascal's Mario SNL Skit Is The Video Game Adaptation We Need More Than Ever
"Saturday Night Live" made quite the hoopla earlier this weekend when they aired a faux-trailer for HBO's (totally not real) adaptation of "Mario Kart," the hit Nintendo video game franchise. Serving as host for Season 48 Episode 12 of the NBC variety series was Pedro Pascal, who currently spearheads HBO's...
The Akrida's Ranch Comment Has The Winchesters Fans Cracking Up
The family at the center of "The Winchesters" have long battled the forces of evil with extraplanar equipment, ancient rites, and quick wit. In the original show "Supernatural," brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) take center stage, but in "The Winchesters," their parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), get the limelight in this prequel spinoff. However, much like "Supernatural," "The Winchesters" is still a show about monster hunting, whether it be demons, interdimensional entities, monsters, or Mary Poppins.
Leslie David Baker Thinks The Office Still Holds Up After All These Years
When "The Office" first premiered in 2005, it was surrounded by negative buzz. The ratings weren't good at first, and an NBC executive would often come by during the first season to tell the cast the show was getting canceled (via The New York Post). The remake of the British sitcom seemed doomed before it had even gotten started.
Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years
"Rick and Morty" co-creator and the voice of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, has been in hot water over serious allegations of domestic violence charges made in 2020 but were recently reported to the public in January 2023. As a result, the comedian and actor severed ties with most of the projects he was involved in, including his video game studio Squanch Games, and the Hulu series "Solar Opposites," and "Koala Man." Most notably, however, Roiland was let go from "Rick and Morty," the show he co-created with Dan Harmon.
Rick And Morty Were Almost Called Jerry And Billy
It's safe to say that when "Rick and Morty" first debuted in 2013, no one knew what a massive pop culture staple it would become. There had been adult-oriented animated sitcoms before, but "Rick and Morty" took it to the next level. The set-up follows an alcoholic mad scientist, Rick, who tries to get his grandson Morty to go on high-concept sci-fi adventures with him. Amongst all this, there's existential ennui as Rick realizes that being the smartest man in the universe doesn't necessarily correlate with happiness.
Phineas And Ferb's Trio Of Insects Was Voiced By Major Hollywood Stars
Perhaps the only thing on "Phineas and Ferb" more jaw-dropping than the titular brother's wacky inventions-of-the-week was the Disney cartoon's surprising amount of major star power from across the TV and film industries. Rarely did an episode go by in the show's original run that didn't feature some sort of prominent guest star, such as Ray Liotta, Jane Lynch, Simon Pegg, or even Gordon Ramsey. The series even birthed a spin-off series called "Take Two with Phineas and Ferb," in which the fictional brothers interviewed real-life celebrities like Jack Black and Taylor Swift.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Reportedly Be Swapped For A Rebooted @Midnight
It appears James Corden's departure from "The Late Late Show" marks not only the end of an era for the host but also for the late-night show itself. According to Deadline, Corden's exit will wrap up the franchise's nearly three-decade run, which started back in 1995 when Tom Snyder hosted the show. Before Corden, Craig Ferguson hosted for 11 seasons. Citing its own sources, Deadline is reporting that "The Late Late Show" will be replaced with the reboot of the Comedy Central series "@midnight."
Prime Video Developing A Series Based On Image Comics' Wytches
The Image Comics horror series "Wytches" — which tells the story of otherworldly beings from the woods who terrorize a small New England town — is reportedly getting the Prime Video treatment over at Amazon, and it is being spearheaded by DC Comics "New 52" creator Scott Snyder and artist Mark "Jock" Simpson. According to Variety, the pair will be executive producing the animated project in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Amazon Studios, and Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde.
