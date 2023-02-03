ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Father who reportedly took 4 kids during custody visit in Mesa arrested in Texas

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have found the father accused of kidnapping his four children during a custody visit in Mesa earlier this week. Police say on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., 31-year-old Devon M. Washington was arrested in El Paso, Texas, and all the children were found safe. The kids are now with Texas’ Child Protective Services but will be brought back to Arizona.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10-year-old girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body pulled from Mesa lake identified

MESA, Ariz. - Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Black History Month: The legacy of Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Eastlake Park is a park located near downtown Phoenix in the Garfield neighborhood. It has a playground, artwork, a baseball field and even a swimming pool. What many Valley residents might not realize is that it also has a complicated legacy intertwined with Black History in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
MESA, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy