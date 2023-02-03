Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opening new Arizona locationKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
A Tall Order! Man Climbs Building for Pro-Life GroupMarcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested
AZFamily
Father who reportedly took 4 kids during custody visit in Mesa arrested in Texas
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have found the father accused of kidnapping his four children during a custody visit in Mesa earlier this week. Police say on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., 31-year-old Devon M. Washington was arrested in El Paso, Texas, and all the children were found safe. The kids are now with Texas’ Child Protective Services but will be brought back to Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
AZFamily
Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
Doorbell video catches couple being run over by a truck in Glendale neighborhood
A neighbor spoke to ABC15 after her surveillance camera caught a couple being struck by a truck in a Glendale neighborhood.
Man killed in shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
Phoenix officials say the incident took place near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix Wednesday morning.
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Phoenix police updating surveillance around downtown ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Phoenix Police Department has dozens of cameras in the downtown area, but the quality of the cameras has deteriorated over the years, which is why authorities have worked to update them.
AZFamily
10-year-old girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
Man arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
A man has been arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning. Phoenix police say the 23-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of trespassing and criminal nuisance.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
MESA, Ariz. - Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
fox10phoenix.com
'Pro-life Spiderman' taken into custody after scaling former Chase tower in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A protester scaled the former Chase tower without any ropes or safety gear during Super Bowl week and law enforcement was waiting for him at the top to take him into custody. 23-year-old Maison DesChamps, who calls himself "Pro-Life Spiderman," climbed the 40-story building, which is one of...
AZFamily
Black History Month: The legacy of Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Eastlake Park is a park located near downtown Phoenix in the Garfield neighborhood. It has a playground, artwork, a baseball field and even a swimming pool. What many Valley residents might not realize is that it also has a complicated legacy intertwined with Black History in Arizona.
Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
ABC 15 News
Police: Man intentionally hit two people with truck near 47th Avenue and Bell Road
PHOENIX — Police say a man was arrested after intentionally hitting a man and woman with his truck Monday morning. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Officials were called to the area for a crash involving a truck and multiple pedestrians. When emergency...
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
