NFL fans in uproar after First Take star Dan Orlovsky names top five quarterbacks ever with notable omission

By Damian Burchardt
 5 days ago
FIRST Take star Dan Orlovsky has caused a stir after revealing his list of the top five NFL quarterbacks of all time.

ESPN's NFL analyst, 39, didn't include four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana, prompting backlash from football fans.

First Take's Dan Orlovsky has caused uproar after revealing his top-5 quarterbacks of all time Credit: Getty
NFL fans couldn't believe Orlovsky snubbed San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana Credit: Getty - Contributor

Hardly anyone could disagree with Orlovsky on putting New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady at the top of his list.

Brady, who has just announced his second retirement, won seven Super Bowl titles in his 23-year career — more than any NFL team has ever claimed.

But the First Take star's other four picks have earned him a fair share of criticism.

Orlovsky went with Patrick Mahomes in second and Denver Broncos legend John Elway at No. 3.

Peyton Manning ranked fourth and Miami Dolphins icon Dan Marino wrapped up the list.

And fans couldn't believe Orlovsky picked Elway and Marino over NFL greats such as Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, or Montana.

But most agreed the latter's absence was the most egregious omission.

One NFL fan tweeted: "Sorry, but no QB top 5 list is complete without Joe Montana."

Another wrote: "Bro really left out Joe Montana…"

A third said: "Wow this is inexcusably bad."

And one added: "I guess Joe Montana doesn’t exist in Orlovsky’s world."

After leading Notre Dame to a national championship in 1977, Montana won four Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers between 1979-1992.

During that time, he claimed two MVP honors and made the All-Pro first team three times.

Montana spent the last two seasons of his 16-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He retired as an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback, a two-time passing touchdowns leader, and the 1989 Offensive Player of the Year.

NFL fans also pointed out Aaron Rodgers' absence Credit: Getty
Others said New Orleans Saints icon Drew Brees should have made the list Credit: Getty

Nathan Jones
4d ago

It bothers me more that he put an active and very young QB on the list. Mahomes has played 5 seasons. To say he's even top 20 at this point is absurd.

Mr. Giggs
4d ago

Love that the trash QB is ranking the greats. Probably shouldn't have the dude who ran 6 yards out of the endzone for a safety ranking anyone

Tim. Bennett
4d ago

Any list has to have cut off year.....between when you could actually play defense and touch the quarterback and when you couldn't.

