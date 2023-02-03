ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
MAINE STATE
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
FALMOUTH, ME
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
WINDHAM, ME
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
BIDDEFORD, ME
