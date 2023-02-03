Read full article on original website
South Portland extends licenses for hotels serving as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For months, a couple of hotels in South Portland have been home to hundreds of asylum seekers and people experiencing homelessness. During a meeting Tuesday night, the South Portland City Council decided to extend the licenses for two of the hotels. Both the Days Inn...
'Once in a lifetime' | Birders flock to see extremely rare Steller's Sea Eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — An incredibly rare visitor from away has been attracting crowds each day this week in the midcoast. A Steller’s sea-eagle has returned to the Georgetown area, and birders have flocked in droves to snap a photo or just catch a glimpse through a scope. The...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
'It will relieve a huge amount of congestion': New Saco exit expected in 2025
SACO, Maine — The last exit to open on the Maine Turnpike was in Sabattus in 2004—but that's about to change. The Maine Turnpike Authority is set to build a new interchange, exit 35, in Saco that will connect the turnpike to Route 112. "[The interchange] will relieve...
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
Caretakers: 'Uptick' in vandalism at Navy plane memorial
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Caretakers say there's been a steady increase in vandalism at a prominent military monument. The Brunswick Naval Air Station has been closed since 2011, but many in town remain proud of the history there, including a four-propeller P3 Orion plane memorial. John Briley is the executive...
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Meadowview Apartment units in Gray were without heating over the weekend
GRAY, Maine — Six units at the Meadowview Apartments in Gray were without proper heating through the weekend, Avesta Housing confirmed Sunday. Avesta Housing said the issue was first reported Friday night, and a maintenance technician couldn't fix the issue before the cold set in. The technician supplied space...
Roux Institute project moves forward after councilors approve zoning change
PORTLAND, Maine — After much discussion Monday night, plans to construct a large campus for the Roux Institute in Portland are moving forward. The council said the graduate school and research center, backed by Northeastern University, would not just be a win for Portland, but for the state. City...
Skier with autism taking on 'Last Skier Standing' endurance race
BARTLETT, N.H. — To drive to Attitash Mountain just before dawn is to wake up giants. The sky is still dark, as you wind your car alone through backroads, but lit just enough to illuminate the deep black silhouettes of the cliff faces of the White Mountain range that appear around each bend.
Portland city councilor faces threats after denouncing 'white supremacist' flag
PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders and citizens in Maine's largest city are standing behind City Councilor Victoria Pelletier who said she's become the target of threats after speaking out against white supremacy. It comes after Pelletier took to social media to denounce someone displaying an "It's OK to be white"...
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
Nonprofit works to give out horse blankets ahead of historic cold snap
WINDHAM, Maine — Horses are incredibly resilient animals when it comes to weather. But if they're underweight or used to having a blanket in the winter, local experts said they would need one as Maine awaits a potentially historic weekend for cold temperatures. The Maine State Society for the...
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
