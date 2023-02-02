Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Romney Tells Embattled Republican George Santos He 'Shouldn't Be in Congress'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mitt Romney told embattled fellow Republican Representative George Santos on Tuesday that should not be in Congress and shouldn't have taken a central seat at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Romney, an elder statesman of the party and former Republican presidential candidate,...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
Four Takeaways From Biden's State of the Union Speech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Here are some takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid:. BIDEN, REPUBLICANS SPAR. Biden, a Democrat, told Republicans in Congress who have questioned his legitimacy and threatened...
US News and World Report
Biden Declares 'Unanimity' After Republicans Boo Idea of Social Security Cuts
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic President Joe Biden got into a spirited exchange with congressional Republicans on Tuesday, drawing boos by asserting that some hardline conservatives want to end Social Security and Medicare in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, and then taking their cheers as a sign of "unanimity" not to do so.
US News and World Report
Toll of Police Brutality on Display at State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody joined lawmakers in the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Seated near first lady Jill Biden were...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Airlines Can’t Treat Kids Like 'Piece of Baggage'
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday harshly criticized U.S. airlines saying they were charging families unfair fees and vowing to implement new consumer protections. "We’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for families just to be able sit together," Biden said at his State of the Union address. "Baggage fees are bad enough – airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage."
US News and World Report
Biden State of the Union 2023: Stop Fighting, Republican Friends
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting." Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris Highlights $4.2 Billion Private Sector Investment in Central America
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Private companies have committed to invest $4.2 billion in northern Central America as part of an effort by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reduce migration by targeting economic development, the White House said on Monday. The latest figures, up from $3.2 billion announced in June 2022,...
US News and World Report
Russia Asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Speak on Ukraine Arms at UN
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. "Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Visits London Seeking More Arms Against Russia
LONDON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travels to London to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament on Wednesday at a time when Kyiv is urging the West to deliver more weapons to try to reverse Russian gains. In only his second foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Germany Says Russia Must Pressure Syria Into Ensuring Quake Aid Arrives
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
U.S. Briefed 40 Nations on China Spy Balloon Incident, Diplomats and Official Say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered the U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday briefed...
US News and World Report
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs
(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
US News and World Report
Russia: NATO Involvement in Ukraine Threatens 'Unpredictable' Escalation
(Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an "unpredictable" escalation. "The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in...
US News and World Report
Maine Top Election Official Testifies Against Voter ID Bill
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific...
US News and World Report
House Panel Advances Impeachment Articles Against Prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House panel on Tuesday recommended that lawmakers move forward with a prosecutor's removal from office over allegations he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her. The committee drafted and passed three articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney...
US News and World Report
Haitian PM Installs Transition Council to Prepare for Long-Awaited Elections
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday formally installed a transition council whose job will be to prepare for long-overdue elections in the Caribbean country, amid a humanitarian crisis driven by violence from armed gangs. Haiti, which has been without any elected representatives since early January, last...
US News and World Report
Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
