jefferson.edu

How Engineering Students Work With Jefferson Health to Improve Processes

At Jefferson, engineering students engage in real-world problem-solving at the undergraduate level. Partnering with Jefferson Health’s performance excellence team, industrial and systems engineering students work in teams to tackle existing issues within the hospital system and create solutions that deliver tangible results. “We call this the Nexus Learning model...
JEFFERSON, PA

