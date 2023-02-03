Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
WETM
LeBron James Breaks NBA Record for Most Career Points
The Lakers star eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night in Los Angeles. LeBron James – who bounded into the NBA two decades ago as a teen prodigy with a gift for passing and a passion for team play, an unconventional star who would be “more Magic Johnson than Michael Jordan” – claimed the league’s career scoring title Tuesday night.
WETM
Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic has his co-star, and the Dallas Mavericks are set for their season essentially to start over after trading for Kyrie Irving. The blockbuster deal with Brooklyn sending the mercurial Irving to the Mavericks became official Monday, two days before what figures to be his Dallas debut at the Los Angeles Clippers.
WETM
LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer
The NBA’s career scoring record now belongs to a kid from Akron. Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 8, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/sports/lebron-james-becomes-nbas-all-time-leading-scorer/. LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The NBA’s career scoring record now belongs to a kid from Akron. Eric...
WETM
Spencer Dinwiddie Jokes About His Role in Kyrie Irving Trade
The Nets guard added some humor to Tuesday’s introductory news conference in Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith spoke with reporters for the first time as members of the Nets on Tuesday, two days after Brooklyn agreed to trade Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks to the Mavericks.
WETM
76ers-Celtics NBA Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Wednesday’s 76ers-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are favored at home. The 76ers last faced the Celtics in the season opener back in October. Boston upheld its status as defending Eastern Conference champions with a 126-117 win that night, and now the two...
WETM
Andy Reid Has Had a Tremendous Week
The Chiefs’ coach on cheeseburgers, rappers, having energy for a chubby guy and more. 1. I told you in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts that I hate Super Bowl week. However, there has been one shining light in the darkness: Andy Reid. The lovable head coach of the Chiefs has...
Comments / 0