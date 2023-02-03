Read full article on original website
Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton
Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues.
Vermont to become first state to ban CFL lightbulb sales
As of Feb. 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs.
NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest
Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation's "Rush Hour" when he was taken into custody.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Earthquake shakes western New York
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
What’s going around? Illnesses spreading in Hampton Roads
This fall and winter have been rough on a lot of people's health. It started with that tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19. Now, it's a lot of strep throat, adenovirus "(and) everything else under the sun you can imagine," a doctor told WAVY.
