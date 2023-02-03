ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Franklin County Free Press

McDonald’s Bought With Counterfeit Bills

On 01/23/23 the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to McDonald’s at 1075 Lincoln Way East for an incident where a customer paid with counterfeit bills. CPD is attempting to identify the pictured female. If anyone has information regarding the pictured female, they are asked to contact CPD at 717-264-4131...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. According to troopers,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
abc27.com

Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 43

York County man stopped from bringing loaded gun onto HIA flight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County man was stopped from brining a loaded gun onto a Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) flight on Monday. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped the Dillsburg man as he entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

LaunchUX Adds Mollee Stake, SEO Specialist to Crew

A digital presence is becoming increasingly important for business owners. With a variety of businesses online, standing out and distinguishing your business can be challenging. Since 2017, LaunchUX has helped various businesses improve their online sales and lead generation with web development and search optimization. When LaunchUX started in 2017,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wanted in Franklin County

If you have seen the individuals below or have information as to their whereabouts, please notify the Chambersburg Police Department. Ramon L. Maysonet is wanted for Theft by unlawful taking. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

This Saturday is the First Book Drop-Off Day

The first of this year’s two Book Drop-Off Days for the Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place this Saturday, February 11, from 9AM to 1PM at the Chambersburg Mall. “Follow the signs through the Mall parking lot and bring us your new and used books, CDs (including audio books), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the group. “Your books will bring joy to other readers, and the sale proceeds will help provide legal services in civil cases to low-income families in our area.”
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
