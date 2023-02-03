Read full article on original website
Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic has his co-star, and the Dallas Mavericks are set for their season essentially to start over after trading for Kyrie Irving. The blockbuster deal with Brooklyn sending the mercurial Irving to the Mavericks became official Monday, two days before what figures to be his Dallas debut at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Who has next for James’ scoring record: Luka? Tatum? Anyone?
James Harden averaged 36 points a few seasons ago. Devin Booker once scored 70 in one game. There are many more players doing much more scoring now than when LeBron James began his NBA career in 2003-04. Tracy McGrady led the league with 28 points per game that season, a mark that nine players would currently be surpassing.
Reports: Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell Headline Three-Team NBA Trade
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are swapping former All-Star guards. With the NBA’s stretch run looming, three teams jockeying for Western Conference playoff positioning have shaken up their rosters with a massive trade. The Lakers, Timberwolves and Jazz are finalizing a three-team deal that will send guard Russell Westbrook...
Ishbia takes over Suns, works to improve team culture
PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Ishbia came home from college one day to find his younger brother Mat shooting hoops over an 8-foot obstacle as he practiced for his upcoming high school basketball season. The older brother asked why the 5-foot-10 Mat was doing that — after all, no one...
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both...
