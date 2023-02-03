Read full article on original website
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
PWMania
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Being Told She’s Dropping the NXT Women’s Title, Shawn Michaels Telling Her She’s Released
Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) appeared on Renee Paquette’s podcast “The Sessions” to discuss her WWE release and what the future may hold for her. Rose recalls the day she handed the NXT Championship to Roxanne Perez:. “I went into work like a normal Tuesday for TV. I...
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – February 7, 2023
Tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
PWMania
Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand
Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW. As...
PWMania
Alexa Bliss Addresses Reports About Her WWE Status Following the Royal Rumble
Social media can be a positive place for wrestlers to interact with their fans, but it can also be a negative place. Wrestlers, in particular, have discovered firsthand how toxic Twitter can be. While some wrestlers simply stop using the platform, others take a break from it. Alexa Bliss is...
PWMania
Reason Why Rikishi Didn’t Appear on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special
Samu of The Headshrinkers commented on the planned Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony being pulled from WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary special during an appearance on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Samu explained why he, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) were not on the show. He said,...
PWMania
Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
PWMania
MJF Defends Former WWE Star That Was Released in 2022
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK just days after he and Wes Lee reclaimed the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement on the matter.
PWMania
Official Preview for Tonight’s Premiere Episode of MLW Underground
MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING premieres tonight at 10pm only on REELZ | How to get REELZ. The doors to the Underground open as EJ Nduka collides with Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship bout! TONIGHT!. Two titans. Two champions. One goal: crush, batter and beat the other to...
PWMania
Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced. EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.
PWMania
John Morrison Looks Back On WrestleMania 37 Featured Bout, Offers Strong Praise For Bad Bunny
John Morrison recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his WrestleMania 37 match that involved Bad Bunny. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he offers high praise...
PWMania
Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey
Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:. THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY.
PWMania
Backstage News on Alexa Bliss Taking a Break From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking a break from WWE storylines right now. Bliss was defeated by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the recent WWE Royal Rumble event. Following her defeat, Bliss sat in the ring as a video of highlights from her recent run and times with Bray Wyatt, as well as scenes from a playground, played on the big screen. “Do you feel in charge?” Uncle Howdy could be heard asking.
PWMania
Backstage AEW Reaction to Live Events Announcement, House Shows to Be Filmed?, More
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced last week that their first live event tour will kick off on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. According to AEW, the House Rules tour, “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”
PWMania
MJF and Eddie Kingston Continue to Trade Shots Online, Kingston Reacts to Feedback
This week, AEW World Champion MJF and Eddie Kingston continued to express strong dislike for one another. Kingston and MJF have traded shots on social media and in interviews in the past, but Kingston had harsher words for MJF this week while appearing on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kingston called his coworker a “real piece of sh*t” and predicted that MJF would complain to AEW President Tony Khan about the comments, which would result in a warning from AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh or Human Resources.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW (2/13/2023); Updated Line-Up
The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW will feature Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali. This week, WWE released an online-exclusive video from RAW featuring Ali speaking with Dolph Ziggler backstage. Ziggler had been defeated by Reed in a qualifying match for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber the week before. When Ali told Ziggler that if given the same opportunity, he would have won the match against Reed, Reed approached and suggested that they wrestle the following week.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/6/2023): Amway Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, as the road to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view continues. On tap for tonight’s show is Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match,...
PWMania
Dax Harwood Opens Up About FTR’s AEW Full Gear 2020 Match With The Young Bucks
Dax Harwood discussed Full Gear 2020 on the latest “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. He discusses every match on the show, including the FTR vs. Young Bucks match. Harwood discussed his own behavior as well as the “less than ideal” events leading up to the match.
