As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced last week that their first live event tour will kick off on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. According to AEW, the House Rules tour, “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO