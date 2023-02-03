This week, AEW World Champion MJF and Eddie Kingston continued to express strong dislike for one another. Kingston and MJF have traded shots on social media and in interviews in the past, but Kingston had harsher words for MJF this week while appearing on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kingston called his coworker a “real piece of sh*t” and predicted that MJF would complain to AEW President Tony Khan about the comments, which would result in a warning from AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh or Human Resources.

5 HOURS AGO