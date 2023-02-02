Read full article on original website
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They...
Nebraska DHHS, local agencies release 3-year plan to prevent suicide
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and two local organizations have updated the state's suicide prevention plan that will be implemented for the next three years. The Kim Foundation, a statewide organization focused on suicide prevention, created the 47-page document with DHHS and the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention...
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
Three years after COVID's arrival, virus down in Nebraska but not out
Tuesday marks a notable landmark in the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-year anniversary of when Nebraska had its first brush with the coronavirus. On Feb. 7, 2020, some 57 Americans who had been in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, landed in Omaha and were shuttled to the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland. Ten days later, 13 Americans who tested positive or were exposed to the coronavirus aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan were brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine campus.
