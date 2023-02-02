Tuesday marks a notable landmark in the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-year anniversary of when Nebraska had its first brush with the coronavirus. On Feb. 7, 2020, some 57 Americans who had been in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, landed in Omaha and were shuttled to the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland. Ten days later, 13 Americans who tested positive or were exposed to the coronavirus aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan were brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine campus.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO