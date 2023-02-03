Volkswagen has ambitious electric vehicle plans but has hit a snag in the United States and been forced to issue a recall for a number of ID.4 models. According to the car manufacturer, the high-voltage battery management control module of the ID.4 may reset or the pulse inverter may be deactivated while driving. If the HV battery management control module is to reset while driving, the electric motor will not be supplied with power for the duration of the reset. If this happens, or if the pulse inverter is deactivated while driving, there will be a loss of propulsion without any warning, increasing the risk of a crash.

2 DAYS AGO