Carscoops
New Lamborghini Invencible And Autentica One-Offs Are Its Last Non-Hybrid V12s
As we are all waiting for the debut of Lamborghini’s next flagship, the Sant’Agata company surprised us by unveiling two one-offs as its last supercars using a non-electrified V12. The Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster are based on the Aventador, but feature bespoke bodyworks made entirely of carbon fiber and custom interiors.
Carscoops
2024 BMW X5 And X6 Get More Power, More PHEV Range And Curved iDrive Display
BMW has given its X5 and X6 SUVs a mid-life makeover that’s far more than skin deep. While the exteriors of each receive only subtle styling tweaks the changes beneath the surfaces make the the sporty off-roaders more powerful and easier to drive. Those styling updates don’t include the...
Carscoops
Is This Our First Look At Audi’s Electric RS6 E-Tron?
Audi isn’t about to let the demise of combustion power kill off its legendary RS6 sedan. The M5 rival will be live on as an EV, and it looks like we might have just spotted an early prototype out on test. Much like the current RS6 is a high...
Carscoops
Porsche’s Next All-Electric SUV To Slot Above The Cayenne Will Debut In 2027
Porsche’s upcoming all-electric SUV to slot above the Cayenne in its range is taking shape and should hit the market in 2027. We’ve known about the company’s plans for a flagship electric SUV since last September but more information about the vehicle has emerged. Currently codenamed K1, Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume says the vehicle will be “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” and will probably be based on the automaker’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.
Carscoops
You Won’t Find A Crazier Ram 1500 TRX Than This Custom 6×6
A vehicle like the ‘Warlord’ from Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing makes absolutely no logical sense. As it stands, the Ram 1500 TRX is a pretty remarkable pickup truck, capable of delivering extraordinary performance in a relatively comfortable and luxurious package. It’s also quite a big car. However, that has not stopped Apocalypse from making it even bigger with the fitment of an extra axle and two additional wheels.
Carscoops
BMW’s Mexican Plant To Produce Neue Klasse Vehicles From 2027
BMW will build electric vehicles around its forthcoming Neue Klasse platform in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in addition to sites in Hungary and Germany. The German car manufacturer will invest €800 million ($861 million) in Mexico to make it happen. Of this investment, €500 million ($538 million) will be directed to the construction of a new assembly center for high-voltage batteries on the current plant grounds in San Luis Potosí.
Carscoops
2023 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed: Meet The Contenders
The contenders for the 2023 World Car Awards are coming into focus as the organization has revealed this year’s finalists. In the title category of 2023 World Car of the Year, there’s a diverse group that includes everything from coupes to crossovers to EVs. Among them are the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW 2-Series Coupe, BMW X1 / iX1, and Honda HR-V / ZR-V. They’ll have to battle the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-60, Mercedes C-Class, Nissan Ariya, and Nissan Z.
Carscoops
Another 2023 Corvette Z06 Engine Dies, Chevy Promptly Replaces It In Two Weeks
Remember the guy who drove his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 just 52 miles before the engine died? Well, as it turns out, he isn’t the only new Z06 owner to have experienced an engine failure. The owner of a separate Z06, finished in Amplify Orange, recently took to YouTube...
Carscoops
Some PHEVs Pollute Vastly More Than Advertised, Even With Charged Batteries
European governments spent around €350 million ($375 million USD, at current exchange rates) subsidizing plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in 2022, but the commissioners of a new study from the Graz University of Technology argue that real-world emissions data suggests that the supposedly ecological vehicles aren’t worth the investment.
Carscoops
2024 VW Touareg Facelift Isn’t Fooling Anyone During Arctic Circle Testing
The VW Touareg has established itself as one of the brand’s best and most identifiable models and sometime this year, the veil will be lifted on the updated model. The German car manufacturer has been snapped testing the facelifted Touareg on a couple of occasions over the past year, including in June 2022 and a couple of weeks ago in January. This particular prototype was snapped by our spy photographers during winter testing near the Arctic Circle, allowing VW engineers to see how it deals with the harshest of conditions.
Carscoops
A C8 Corvette Z06 Will Eat A Shelby Mustang GT500 Alive On The Track
If you were going on a track day, would you rather drive the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?. Regardless of whether you’re in the Chevrolet camp or a Ford enthusiast, you’ll no doubt agree that both cars are very impressive. Yes, they are quite different from each other, but both show just how good American-built sports cars can be.
Carscoops
Back Up Cam Glitch Leads Honda To Recall 115,000 Fits And HR-Vs
A design flaw in the infotainment system of certain Honda Fits and HR-Vs could cause the backup camera in those vehicles to fail to boot up. Now, the automaker will have to recall 114,686 of the vehicles in the U.S. to fix them. The issue affects model year 2018-2020 Honda...
Carscoops
Mazda’s U.S. Boss Doesn’t Think Long-Range EVs Make Sense
The chief executive of Mazda USA has expressed skepticism towards long-range electric vehicles, suggesting that they may not be the most viable solution for the future. While many car manufacturers are expected to push to increase the driving range of their forthcoming electric vehicles, Jeffrey Guyton says that most consumers don’t in fact need a vehicle with 300 miles or range, let alone any longer.
Carscoops
Software Bug May Cause VW ID.4’s Electric Motor To Stop Working While Driving
Volkswagen has ambitious electric vehicle plans but has hit a snag in the United States and been forced to issue a recall for a number of ID.4 models. According to the car manufacturer, the high-voltage battery management control module of the ID.4 may reset or the pulse inverter may be deactivated while driving. If the HV battery management control module is to reset while driving, the electric motor will not be supplied with power for the duration of the reset. If this happens, or if the pulse inverter is deactivated while driving, there will be a loss of propulsion without any warning, increasing the risk of a crash.
Carscoops
Tesla Tweaks Model 3 And Y Prices Again After IRS Grants EV SUVs $80,000 Tax Credit Cap
Keeping track of Tesla’s stock price is no small undertaking, but staying abreast of the firm’s ever changing car prices is almost as tough. Yes, Tesla has been fiddling with its price list again, reducing the cost of some cars and making others more expensive. Much of the...
Carscoops
Nissan Wants To Sell An EV With Solid-State Batteries In 2028
Nissan is aiming to commence mass production of an EV powered by advanced solid-state batteries in 2028. Solid-state batteries are considered by many as the next frontier in the electric vehicle space and Nissan believes that it is a leader. Currently, it is developing the next-generation batteries in Japan and has already progressed from small button cells to larger 10 cm square cells. Its final solid-state batteries will have cells the size of a laptop.
Carscoops
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Gets A Sharper Front End And Bigger Screens
Following in the footsteps of its larger brethren, the Blazer, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has received a facelift for the 2024MY that brings some subtle tweaks to the exterior styling as well as a larger touchscreen inside. At the same time, it continues on with the same engines, the same trim levels, and most of the same interior content. Here’s a quick breakdown of what 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer customers can expect.
Carscoops
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
Carscoops
Tesla Doesn’t Consider A Steering Wheel That Falls Off A Defect
A little over a week ago we told you about how one Tesla customer had his steering wheel fall off while driving. Now, that story has what sounds like a mostly happy ending but there’s some confusion too. Evidently, Tesla doesn’t consider a steering wheel that falls off as a defect or warrantable condition.
Carscoops
2025 Hyundai Elantra Spied: First Look At Facelifted Sedan
It might not seem like that long ago, but the seventh generation of the Hyundai Elantra was introduced in 2020 (as a 2021MY) which makes it three years old this year. While the model still looks fairly new, Hyundai is working on a mid-lifecycle update as proven by the spy shots of a heavily camouflaged prototype that was caught testing in the US.
