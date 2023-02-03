Sorelle Pizzeria, Pasta and Market Coming to Ponte Vedra Beach

A new Italian restaurant is coming to Jacksonville’s Ponte Vedra Beach, according to a permit filed. Sorelle Pizzeria, Pasta and Market will open at 330 A1A North, Suite 301 .

An exact grand-opening date has not yet been determined, however seeing as the permit was filed in January 2023, the restaurant will likely open at the end of the year or in early 2024.

The restaurant will neighbor Añejo Cocina Mexicana’s Ponte Vedra location, JJ’s Liberty Bistro and Le Macaron French Pastries inside of The Shoppes of Ponte Vedra complex.

The menu is expected to offer a variety of fresh, handmade classic Italian entrees, including pasta dishes, wood-fired pizzas and a variety of packaged goods to purchase in the market section of the restaurant.

Co-owners Angela Verdone and Giovanna Verdone are behind the new concept. Details of the project are still in the early stages of development, including the yet-to-be-made website and social media pages for the restaurant.

