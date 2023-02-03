Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Oops — Google Bard AI demo is disproven by the first search result
These are heady days if you’re following the world of artificial intelligence (AI). ChatGPT is taking over the world, Microsoft is adding its tech to Bing, and Google is working on its own AI called Bard. Except, Bard might not quite be ready for prime time — and Google...
U.K. wants Call of Duty removed from Microsoft’s Activision acquisition
Microsoft has hit a major roadblock in its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has determined that the deal “could harm U.K. gamers.” For the deal to go through, the CWA is suggesting some major concessions, like Activision Blizzard divesting in the Call of Duty or Activision segments of its business ahead of the acquisition.
Microsoft confirms ‘special event’ where we could see ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft is hosting an invite-only event at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters on Tuesday, February 7, where it’s expected to unveil a new version of Bing powered by ChatGPT. Invites were sent out last week, but Microsoft publicly confirmed the event moments after Google revealed its ChatGPT rival, Bard. Although...
5 features I’m itching to try in Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Edge Browser
Microsoft has just announced that its new AI, powered by ChatGPT, is coming to the Edge browser and Bing search engine. The addition of advanced AI will redefine the way these two Microsoft products work, and there are some major changes on the horizon. Contents. The Microsoft-backed ChatGPT is a...
Google is holding off on releasing its ChatGPT rival until it reaches a ‘high bar for safety’
Google provided more details on its upcoming Bard AI during a livestreamed event on Wednesday. Positioned as a competitor to the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, Google Bard promises to integrate AI into search results — eventually, at least. Google’s event was light on details for the new AI. The...
