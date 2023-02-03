ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Digital Trends

Oops — Google Bard AI demo is disproven by the first search result

These are heady days if you’re following the world of artificial intelligence (AI). ChatGPT is taking over the world, Microsoft is adding its tech to Bing, and Google is working on its own AI called Bard. Except, Bard might not quite be ready for prime time — and Google...
Digital Trends

U.K. wants Call of Duty removed from Microsoft’s Activision acquisition

Microsoft has hit a major roadblock in its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has determined that the deal “could harm U.K. gamers.” For the deal to go through, the CWA is suggesting some major concessions, like Activision Blizzard divesting in the Call of Duty or Activision segments of its business ahead of the acquisition.
Digital Trends

Microsoft confirms ‘special event’ where we could see ChatGPT-powered Bing

Microsoft is hosting an invite-only event at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters on Tuesday, February 7, where it’s expected to unveil a new version of Bing powered by ChatGPT. Invites were sent out last week, but Microsoft publicly confirmed the event moments after Google revealed its ChatGPT rival, Bard. Although...
REDMOND, WA
Digital Trends

5 features I’m itching to try in Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Edge Browser

Microsoft has just announced that its new AI, powered by ChatGPT, is coming to the Edge browser and Bing search engine. The addition of advanced AI will redefine the way these two Microsoft products work, and there are some major changes on the horizon. Contents. The Microsoft-backed ChatGPT is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy