Play our crossword: early spring wildlife
Alright, Seattle. Just for the heck of it , let’s play a game (no, not the spooky kind).
Because we’re just about halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox , we thought we’d make a crossword focusing on the first signs of warmer weather in our natural world.
Here are your hints.
3. These plants don’t fruit until summer, but they’re flowering right about now. They’re the only plant in their genus, and you may not realize you can eat them.
3. Okay, they’re around all the time , but these marine creatures are extra delicious this time of year.
4. These majestic, flying animals are easy to spot congregating along the rivers.
Now, have a good think and enter in your answers here .
Because we’re just about halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox , we thought we’d make a crossword focusing on the first signs of warmer weather in our natural world.
Here are your hints.
Across2. You’ll see this yellow flowering tree used in a lot of your facial toners.
3. These plants don’t fruit until summer, but they’re flowering right about now. They’re the only plant in their genus, and you may not realize you can eat them.
Down1. Ray’s Boathouse in Ballard is a huge party place for these massive mammals.
3. Okay, they’re around all the time , but these marine creatures are extra delicious this time of year.
4. These majestic, flying animals are easy to spot congregating along the rivers.
Now, have a good think and enter in your answers here .
Comments / 0