KFOX 14
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
KFOX 14
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
KFOX 14
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
KFOX 14
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
KFOX 14
Pedestrian struck along Dyer Street in northeast El Paso from southern New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 33-year-old man from New Mexico was identified as the pedestrian killed along Dyer Street last month. The pedestrian crash happened in the early morning hours on January 19 in the 11100 Dyer Street. Police identified the man as Art Cadena of Truth or...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to viral video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100...
KFOX 14
Guillen Middle School student injured discharged from hospital; demanding answers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A week after a young boy was left unable to move temporarily after an incident at Guillen Middle School was released from the hospital. KFOX14 spoke with the family of Brandon Mendoza. Mendoza is a student at Guillen Middle School and he became unconscious.
KFOX 14
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
KFOX 14
City asking for funding to improve Five Points area in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso City Council Tuesday directed city staff to move forward in applying for millions of dollars in grants for two separate projects. One of the projects is aimed at making improvements in the Five Points area in Central El Paso. The total city budget for this project could be $10 million.
KFOX 14
Drunk driver found guilty of 2019 crash that left mother, son dead on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man responsible for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and his 25-year-old mother near Bowie High School in 2019 was found guilty in court Tuesday. Juan Martinez was found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault...
KFOX 14
1 person taken to hospital after Sun Metro bus, truck collide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and an older Ford F-150 truck down the road from the Cielo Vista Mall, police confirmed. The individual's injuries are unknown, police said. Police blocked off the southbound...
KFOX 14
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
KFOX 14
CBP seizes over 50 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, meth at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso seized over 50 pounds of drugs. The officers seized 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents.
KFOX 14
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
KFOX 14
2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect pleads guilty in federal court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart, changing his plea weeks after the U.S. government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations.
KFOX 14
CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
KFOX 14
EPISD addresses faulty door after parent enters Franklin HS during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Franklin Magnet School parent is concerned about campus security after she was able to access the school during Monday's secure mode of operations. The parent contacted KFOX14 via email stating she went to the school on Monday to hand in attendance paperwork to...
KFOX 14
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
KFOX 14
I-10 west at Sunland Park reopens after crash involving serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — After a nearly six-hour closure due to a crash, all lanes on I-10 west at Sunland Park reopened Wednesday night. All lanes were closed on both east and westbound lanes for a crash with serious injuries, an El Paso Police Department spokesperson said. Officials...
