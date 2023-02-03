ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City asking for funding to improve Five Points area in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso City Council Tuesday directed city staff to move forward in applying for millions of dollars in grants for two separate projects. One of the projects is aimed at making improvements in the Five Points area in Central El Paso. The total city budget for this project could be $10 million.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person taken to hospital after Sun Metro bus, truck collide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and an older Ford F-150 truck down the road from the Cielo Vista Mall, police confirmed. The individual's injuries are unknown, police said. Police blocked off the southbound...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP seizes over 50 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, meth at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso seized over 50 pounds of drugs. The officers seized 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect pleads guilty in federal court

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart, changing his plea weeks after the U.S. government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

I-10 west at Sunland Park reopens after crash involving serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — After a nearly six-hour closure due to a crash, all lanes on I-10 west at Sunland Park reopened Wednesday night. All lanes were closed on both east and westbound lanes for a crash with serious injuries, an El Paso Police Department spokesperson said. Officials...
EL PASO, TX

