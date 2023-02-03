ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Guard Tiffany Mitchell to sign with Lynx, source says

By M.A. Voepel
ESPN
ESPN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktfYg_0kamtifI00

Free agent shooting guard Tiffany Mitchell will sign with the Minnesota Lynx , a source close to the situation told ESPN on Thursday.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star was the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft by the Indiana Fever and has played all seven of her WNBA seasons with the franchise.

The news of Mitchell heading to the Lynx was first reported by Girls Talk Sports TV and Winsidr.

Mitchell has averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her career. Mitchell's top season was 2020, when she averaged 12.7 points.

Mitchell, 28, has gotten a chance to compete in the WNBA playoffs just once, in her rookie season, when the Fever lost their first-round single-elimination game. She moves to a Lynx franchise that has won four WNBA championships but went 14-22 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Lynx center Sylvia Fowles retired after the season.

Mitchell helped lead South Carolina to its first women's Final Four in 2015, and was the SEC player of the year in 2014 and 2015.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

ESPN

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy