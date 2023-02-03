Guard Tiffany Mitchell to sign with Lynx, source says

Free agent shooting guard Tiffany Mitchell will sign with the Minnesota Lynx , a source close to the situation told ESPN on Thursday.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star was the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft by the Indiana Fever and has played all seven of her WNBA seasons with the franchise.

The news of Mitchell heading to the Lynx was first reported by Girls Talk Sports TV and Winsidr.

Mitchell has averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her career. Mitchell's top season was 2020, when she averaged 12.7 points.

Mitchell, 28, has gotten a chance to compete in the WNBA playoffs just once, in her rookie season, when the Fever lost their first-round single-elimination game. She moves to a Lynx franchise that has won four WNBA championships but went 14-22 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Lynx center Sylvia Fowles retired after the season.

Mitchell helped lead South Carolina to its first women's Final Four in 2015, and was the SEC player of the year in 2014 and 2015.