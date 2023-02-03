LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! High dewpoints across eastern counties could lead to the development of light & patchy fog, reducing visibility heading out the door. This should dissipate sometime after sunrise due to winds picking up out of the south today at 10-15 mph. Heading throughout the morning hours we will see clouds gradually building in, becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. Highs today will be very warm, topping out in the low/mid 70s with areas in far western Texoma potentially reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The factors leading to these warm temperatures will be both the southerly winds and prefrontal warming ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through tonight.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO