Apartment residents praise neighbor for getting them out of fire safely
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of building A at Copper Ridge Apartments on Motif Manor Blvd are speaking out about an unexpected wake-up call yesterday morning. “Bang Bang” like that and the girlfriend got up and she’s like what is that? I went out to the door I opened it and all I saw was a cloud of smoke I couldn’t see anything, then I was like welp something is on fire,” Alexander said.
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A house was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out in northern Comanche County on Monday night. The Edgewater Park Fire Department responded to a fire on NE Track Rd, a few miles south of Apache at 9:15 p.m. When fire crews arrived, an unoccupied home was fully engulfed. It took two hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
Gateway Success Center donates items and funds to the Lawton Animal Welfare
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff and students at the Gateway Success Center held a birthday “pawty” for Ralphie the dog to celebrate him turning ten. The party occurred inside the Douglas Learning Center around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. For the past five years, Ralphie has celebrated...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
Menes Temple #32 set for annual pancake fundraiser in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 in Lawton is getting ready for its pancake fundraiser. The event will be held at VFW Post 1193 on 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The non-profit organization is asking for $10 donations for a full...
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
HEART MONTH: DRH offering discounted heart health scans
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - February is Heart Month and Duncan Regional Hospital is offering a special for those who want to have their heart health checked. DRH will be offering heart scans at a special price of 2 for $100 during the month. Dr. Kris Mullins, a cardiologist at the...
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
Lawton Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. president talks service
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The president of the Lawton chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated came in-studio Wednesday to talk about the organization. Will Scott leads the Eta Xi Lambda chapter of the organization. He said he’s been a member since 1974, when he was in college at Stillman College in Alabama.
Honoring Duncan’s first Black Mayor
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In February of 2006, Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan, making him the city’s first black mayor. Brown is a Louisiana native who first came to Oklahoma as a soldier at Fort Sill. Brown hopes his own accomplishments can inspire other young African American’s....
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - A Fort Sill commanding general has been suspended, pending the outcome of a Department of the Army Inspector General investigation. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper was suspended from his position as commanding general of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, according to Army Spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith.
Tonight’s cold front brings temperature swing and numerous rain showers for tomorrow | 2/6 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! High dewpoints across eastern counties could lead to the development of light & patchy fog, reducing visibility heading out the door. This should dissipate sometime after sunrise due to winds picking up out of the south today at 10-15 mph. Heading throughout the morning hours we will see clouds gradually building in, becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. Highs today will be very warm, topping out in the low/mid 70s with areas in far western Texoma potentially reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The factors leading to these warm temperatures will be both the southerly winds and prefrontal warming ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through tonight.
Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
